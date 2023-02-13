Pippa Middleton is a total beach goddess in red string bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The stunning Pippa Middleton is currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with her husband, James Matthews, in St. Barts and looked incredible!

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the sister of the Princess of Wales donned a striking red string bikini by royally-loved brand Heidi Klein as she ran across the golden sand. Check out Pippa's stylish looks in our video below.

With her long brown hair tied back and wearing big shades, she looked super glam as she enjoyed the weather. The mother-of-three gave birth to her third child, Rose, last summer and looks stronger than ever in her bikini.

Shop Pippa's favourite bikini label:

Heidi Klein Moroccan sands bikini top, £118, My Theresa, Moroccan sands bikini bottoms, £112, My Theresa



Pippa Middleton's workout regime

Back in August 2021, the 39-year old collaborated with sportswear label Hoka On and gave an exclusive insight into how she keeps fit, in particular her love of running.

Pippa loves running to keep fit

The brunette beauty explained: "Over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!"

Pippa also explained how she kept her routine whilst pregnant.

She said: "Through pregnancies I have tried to keep fit and strong, for the physical benefits but also for the mental and emotional reboot it gives me. Being active with my son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy. It’s helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors."

Pippa Middleton's diet secrets

Back in 2016, the author told HELLO! all about her diet. "I try to eat wholegrain, energy-fuelled carbohydrates and three meals a day. I also increase my portion sizes based on my training level, with lots of brown rice, lentils, quinoa and sweet potato, and for breakfast, porridge and rye toast."

Diet and exercise are a big part of the mother-of-three's life

Pippa also admitted that she tries not to make too many changes to what she eats, explaining that she particularly focuses on her diet "a week or so before an event".

"I don't get fussy, though, because I enjoy food too much," she said. "But a week or so before an event I'm quite conscious of eating really nutritious foods to store energy and I cut out alcohol, refined sugar and processed foods."

