Pippa Middleton shares unexpected future plans

Pippa Middleton has always been a keen sportswoman, but shared that since becoming a mother, fitness has taken a backseat – but she has some seriously intense future plans in the pipeline.

Speaking to activewear brand Hoka about how her focus has shifted since becoming a mother, Pippa previously said: "Family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!"

Princess Kate's sister went on to share how she stays slim, explaining: "Being active with son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy.

"It's helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors."

Despite fitness having more of a family focus at present, Pippa revealed she has some serious goals in her sights for the future.

"I still have goals for the future and challenges I'd like to embrace so I've kept them on my bucket list to return to when the time is right, this includes the London and New York marathons, the Coast-to-Coast multi-sport event in New Zealand, the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc MCC (the 40km race) and the Cape Town Cycle Tour," she listed.

Pippa, who is married to Spencer Matthews' brother James, shared that she'd eventually love to get her children involved with her challenges.

"One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children," she said.

