Real reason Prince William wears two watches

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For his last two public engagements with wife Princess Kate, Prince William has made an unusual style choice, opting to wear two watches, with one on either wrist.

On one arm, the Prince of Wales wore his Omega Seamaster 300m, a gift from his mother, Princess Diana, which he's been wearing for over 20 years. On his other arm, he opts to wear the tech-savvy Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch.

MEMORY LANE: Watch Prince William And Prince Harry's Best Brother Moments

Loading the player...

Prince William isn't the first royal to wear two watches at the same time. Princess Diana was also seen rocking two timepieces on occasion, including at a polo match in Windsor in 1981.

Princess Diana wore two watches in 1981

Her choice was a purely practical one; people believe she was simply looking after her then-husband, King Charles' watch, while he took to the polo pitch, but Prince William's decision is likely to be more considered.

Why does Prince William wear two watches?

Given that one of William's watches holds sentimental value and is a classic style of watch, it's unlikely he wants to forsake wearing it in favour of a less chic timepiece, however his Garmin is a lifestyle choice, allowing the famously fit royal to keep track of his exercise.

Prince William has taken to wearing two watches

The Prince of Wales' activity tracker of choice has a wealth of functions, including heart rate monitoring and run tracking, allowing him to improve his fitness levels to keep up with his super-fit wife, Princess Kate.

EURO ROYALS: Norway's Princess Martha opens up on ex-husband death

Prince William isn't the only royal who likes to keep an eye on his fitness levels. His stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla has worn a FitBit Charge for several years, and his uncle, Prince Edward has also been spotted rocking an activity tracker.

Prince William's two watches were on show at a recent engagement

Since becoming Queen Consort, Camilla has worn her fitness tracker less regularly, replacing it with a Cartier watch instead, leading royal watchers to wonder if a fitness tracker was seen as too informal for the wife of a King.

It will be interesting to see if Prince William continues to wear his tracker as his royal role becomes increasingly serious.

Fancy tracking your activity? Snap up Prince William's Garmin.

Garmin Forerunner 245, £188.20, Amazon

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.