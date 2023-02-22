Exclusive: Hoda Kotb reveals lifestyle change she never saw coming The Today host, 58, is a busy mom to her two daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda Kotb has her hands full juggling a celebrated TV career and raising her sweet children too.

But the bubbly Today host has discovered a way to carve out a little 'me time' in the most unexpected way.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Hoda revealed she's made a lifestyle change she can't get enough of.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's surprising revelation about motherhood

Loading the player...

"I've started meditating," she said. "Never, in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would meditate. I can't sit still. I thought, 'this isn't for me'."

However, zen surroundings and calming scented candles aren't part of the mix, making it perfect for Hoda and her busy life.

TRENDING NOW: Hoda Kotb reveals true opinion on Prince Harry

MORE: Today star Hoda Kotb's NYC apartment is so relatable in new family photo

"If I want to get a little pick me up, I can meditate when my girls have ballet. It's 45 minutes when I can't watch them. So, they're in a room and I'm sat outside. All of a sudden, I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm doing this. I'm doing this right now.

Hoda says she's injected some zen into her jam-packed life with meditation

"I can hear parents talking, and at one point there was a kid next to me, who was asking for seven snacks. Each one was not good enough. I heard the first three, and then after that, I was like, 'Goodbye'. I can now zen it out."

The benefits of meditation have been bountiful for Hoda who added: "I didn't realize that when your mind quiets you get this clarity and the energy. I didn't know it worked that way. But it really does."

READ: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion's secret struggle with ongoing condition revealed

SEE: Today show star's epic homes revealed - Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and more

Hoda said it was her friend, Maria Shriver, who encouraged her to meditate and to quiet her mind, and she's thrilled she listened.

Hoda is constantly on the go

The TV host is all about bringing as much positivity to her life and to her viewers too - which is why she was pumped to reveal that The Boost segment on Today can now be streamed all day.

The 30-minute show is packed with good news, heartwarming features and cute videos.

"I love a morning boost shout," Hoda said. "Look, it's my favorite part of the new cycle.There's so much one can take and only so much bad news. So I think if you can find a moment where your shoulders relax and you can enjoy what you're watching, it's a good thing. This is just 30 minutes of uplifting content."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.