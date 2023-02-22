Alex Jones shares update from hospital following her son's 'horrible' surgery The One Show presenter posted a photo from her son Kit's hospital bed

The One Show star Alex Jones shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing her three-year-old son Kit had undergone surgery.

Alongside a photo of Kit's hospital bed, Alex wrote: "Just waiting for little Kit to come back from surgery. He's just having some grommets in his ears so nothing to worry about, but horrible nonetheless."

Alex made every effort to make sure her little boy was comfortable in hospital, with a Peter Rabbit soft toy and a Spiderman figurine on his bed waiting to welcome him back from surgery.

Grommets are tiny tubes that are interested into the ear to allow air into the inner ear, and are a way to prevent ear infections.

The operation is performed under general anaesthetic normally during day surgery, meaning Alex and Kit are likely to be able to go home today, though it remains to be seen if Alex will be on The One Show this evening.

The little lad also underwent surgery in May 2022, with Alex sharing her worries on that occasion too.

At the time, Alex took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans of her tough day, writing: "Waiting for my little Kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op but feels like the longest morning of my life!"

Kit was born in May 2019, following his brother Teddy, who arrived in 2017. Alex and her partner Charlie Thomson's third baby, Annie, was born in 2021.

The presenter spoke about the struggles of being mum to three, explaining: "Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you is, on some days, insurmountable.

"It's so huge. But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever."

We hope Kit feels okay following his operation!

