Hoda Kotb shares health update as fans and co-hosts send their support The much-loved TV star has been inundated with love

Hoda Kotb has given an update on her health just one day after sharing an emotional message from her home, revealing she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Today show host is isolating in New York after the diagnosis and on Friday she updated her Instagram feed with a chilly photo along with a message for her concerned fans.

Hoda posted a photo of her deck at her home covered in snow and wrote: "Hello snow! Good morning.. Hope you are safe and cozy...I am feeling good.. sipping tea.. marveling at all of this."

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's breathtaking view from New York apartment

Her co-host, Al Roker, was one of the first to comment and wrote: "You are loved and missed," and his sentiment was mirrored by so many of her followers who added: "Feel Better Hoda!!! We love you!!! May God keep you and your family safe."

There were strings of praying hands emojis and kisses too.

Her Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, also addressed Hoda's diagnosis when she chatted with stand-in, Sheinelle Jones.

Hoda shared a photo of her view and said she was 'feeling good'

"Like so many others, she tested positive with COVID-19," said Jenna. "I texted her this morning and she's doing totally fine and she'll be back here pretty soon."

Sheinelle then added: "She's a rock star. I mean I was around her, I had it. She managed to dodge all of the craziness. The good thing is it seems like for a lot of folks - and even for Hoda - it's very mild."

Hoda has not revealed whether her children or fiance have tested positive

Jenna then confirmed: "Yes, she's vaccinated and boosted."

Hoda broke the news of her positive test on-air with a virtual call from the NY home she shares with her fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two children to the other anchors on the Today show.

She then posted a Twitter message which read: "Thx for well wishes. Feeling good… [red heart emoji] can't wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."

