Hoda Kotb is currently isolating at her New York home after testing positive for COVID-19 and while she says she "feels good," fans can't help but be worried for her family too.

The star gave an update on her health on Friday with a snowy view from her Manhattan apartment and as prayers and well-wishes flooded in, her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and their two young daughters, Hope and Hayley, were in their thoughts too.

Her social media followers were fearful that Hoda's loved ones may contract the virus and voiced their concerns in the comments.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with her children

"I hope you feel ok! Miss seeing you! Keep those babies safe," wrote one, as a second said: "I pray for good health and safety for you and your family," while a third added: "Saying extra prayers for you and your family."

Many others had advice for how to cope with the isolation, with one fan suggestion: "Good, tea and Rest...if you can, with 2 small kids at home! We were some of the last to get Delta a few weeks ago. We are fine. Sure you will be too. All our best to you and your beautiful family."

Hoda and Joel have two adopted daughters

Hoda broke the news of her positive test on-air with a virtual call from her home to her Today show co-anchors.

She then posted a Twitter message which read: "Thx for well wishes. Feeling good… [red heart emoji] can't wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."

Her Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, also addressed Hoda's diagnosis when she chatted with her stand-in, Sheinelle Jones.

Hoda is isolating at home with her family

"Like so many others, she tested positive with COVID-19," said Jenna. "I texted her this morning and she's doing totally fine and she'll be back here pretty soon."

Sheinelle then added: "She's a rock star. I mean I was around her, I had it. She managed to dodge all of the craziness. The good thing is it seems like for a lot of folks - and even for Hoda - it's very mild."

Jenna then confirmed: "Yes, she's vaccinated and boosted."

