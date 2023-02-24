'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, looks totally unrecognisable aged 15 The lady dubbed 'catwoman' has always been striking

Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, who is widely known as catwoman due to her feline appearance took to social media this week to share a photo from her teenage years – and she's almost unrecognisable.

In the black and white photo, Jocelyn is preparing for ballet practice, and looks extremely striking with delicate features and an elfin nose.

Jocelyn Wildenstein looked so different as a teen

The Swiss socialite originally captioned the photo: "#tbt that's me #jocelynwildenstein at ballet classes in Switzerland at 15 years old - so maybe you should stop speculating on my image! Press stop! Stop please and stop photoshopping my images because you are all wrong.

"Stop posting fake images of me. You will be able to watch the true image of me very soon on screen," referring to her plans to release a docu-series on her life, a show she originally spoke about in 2021.

Jocelyn later edited the caption to simply read: "Me getting ready for my ballet classes in Switzerland at 15 years old," turning off the comments on the post too.

Jocelyn Wildenstein at 15

The 82-year-old only uses social media sporadically, taking to Instagram every few months to post throwback shots as well as images of herself with supermodels including Bella Hadid and Kate Moss.

Jocelyn's social media use is sporadioc

On the photos, Jocelyn's fans leave messages of support, agreeing that the press publishes altered images of the star, with comments including: "She looks nothing like the pics they portray of her on the internet. Her pics here are lovely."

Many followers also compared Jocelyn's looks to Madonna, with several writing: "You look like Madonna," with heart eye emojis.

