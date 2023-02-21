Madonna shares defiant post-surgery update following Grammys controversy

Madonna hit out at critics in early February after derogatory comments were made about her appearance at the Grammys, and this week she posted a further defiant response, shooting down her nay-sayers.

Initially taking to Instagram in early February, the 64-year-old singer wrote: "Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone's face! Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start," she concluded.

On Monday the Material Girl singer took to social media once more to share a fresh-faced photo of herself with her jawline looking remarkably more defined, writing: "Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," suggesting her Grammy's appearance was down to side effects of surgery.

Madonna said her surgery swelling has gone down

Her fans lapped up the post, flooding the photo with compliments. "You've always looked and continue to look stunning. Both inside and out," wrote one fan, while another commented: "You look amazing and you look like yourself always. I think you're awesome and lovely."

Another queried why she'd had surgery so close to the event, worrying for Madonna's feelings and asking: "Why didn't your surgeon plan it so you could have recouped long enough and not have to go out and take the lashing?"

Madonna at the Grammys (R) and after her swelling went down (L)

We're pleased that Madonna is feeling her best and can rise above the negativity, as she has a busy year ahead of her with her world tour, The Celebration Tour, kicking off in July in Canada.

The tour makes her first outing on-stage in nearly three years since her Madame X Tour, which ended just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Celebration Tour will follow Madonna's artistic journey over the four decades of her career, and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began, according to a statement on her website.

