What happened to Simon Cowell's teeth? Before and after explained The Britain's Got Talent judge has had a lot of work done on his smile

He's back on our screens as part of the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, and the first episode had us wondering what Simon Cowell has had done to his teeth to get his Hollywood smile.

Considering the music mogul lost a tooth eating peanut brittle earlier this year, it's amazing his smile is so picture perfect. Cast your mind back to 2019 though, when the judge was poked fun of for his ultra-white grin.

Since then, Simon has had work done with Hollywood dentist Dr. Apa to make his smile look a little more natural. The 62-year-old shared a photo from the dentist's studio in October 2020, proudly grinning and showing off his toned-down teeth.

Does Simon Cowell have veneers?

Simon has veneers, but his new set looks far more natural which is down to three main changes, as Dr. Rhona Eskander of the Chelsea Dental Clinic explains.

Simon Cowell before (L) and after (R) his smile transformation

She says there are key factors that made his previous smile look unnatural. "They were extremely white and opaque in colour," Dr. Rhona says. "They were also quite square in their shape. The height and the width of each tooth were quite similar and they had minimal embrasures, the gaps between the teeth."

What has Simon Cowell done to his teeth?

"[Simon's smile] now looks a lot more natural," Dr. Rhona explains. "The teeth are white, but not opaque white. More of a translucent white which gives them a lifelike appearance. He's also got small gaps between the teeth, known as embrasures which give it a more realistic feel.

"On top of that, the teeth aren't just one size. We've got graduation from the front teeth to the back teeth, and lovely reflective surfaces.

Simon Cowell's teeth look far more natural now

"You can see a shine too, which gives [his smile] more of an appearance of real teeth," Dr. Rhona concludes.

