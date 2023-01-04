Strictly's Arlene Phillips undergoes needle-free tweakment at 79 - and wow Strictly judge Arlene Phillips opted for a tweakment that lifts and tightens the face

Looking at Arlene Phillips, you'd never guess that she's set to celebrate her 80th birthday this year.

Of course, much of her ageless appearance is down to her career as a professional dancer and eating healthily, but Arlene recently revealed that she had treated herself to the non-surgical facelift, EmFace.

WATCH: What is the EmFace facelift? Watch to find out

EmFace is a skin tightening treatment using lasers that targets muscles and skin simultaneously to tighten, lift, and tone the face.

Dr. Nyla, who treated Arlene explained that EmFace is the "quickest, easiest facelift you’ll find on the market. It takes just 20 minutes to treat the entire face and results will be similar to a facelift but without the need for surgery or needles.

"EmFace works by using radio frequency to reach deep beneath the skin, whilst using electromagnetic energy to strengthen and lift the facial muscles," Dr. Nyla continues.

Dr. Nyla performing Arlene Phillips' EmFace treatment

The results are visible instantly and continue to improve over three months.

Speaking of Arlene's visit, Dr. Nyla said: "Arlene came to see me for some EMFace just before Christmas - the great thing about EMFace is that instant results are visible, which continue to improve over 2-3 months. If you want to have the effects of a facelift without any surgery then this is the one."

Arlene Phillips with Dr. Nyla post-EmFace treatment

Arlene isn't the only fan of EmFace. Jessica Simpson, Rebel Wilson and Alicia Silverstone have all treated themselves to the procedure too, with Alicia calling the treatment "a workout for your face," referring to the lifting powers.

