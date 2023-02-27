The unusual reason Prince Harry didn't quite fit in at Eton The Duke of Sussex explained that he differed from the other students in his memoir, Spare

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended prestigious boarding school Eton alongside other famous alumni including Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston.

While both princes likely left school with close bonds with their peers, in his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed there was a reason he didn't quite fit in at the iconic education institution.

Speaking of his hobbies while attending Eton, the Duke of Sussex explained how he differed from the other pupils. "Sport, I decided, would be my thing at Eton," he wrote, after sharing that he initially found starting at the school a shock due to the unusual lingo used there.

Harry took a unique approach to sports at Eton, sharing: "Sporty boys were separated into two groups: dry bobs and wet bobs. Dry bobs played cricket, football, rugby, or polo. Wet bobs rowed, sailed, or swam."

Prince Harry got stuck into sports while studying at Eton

Ever the individual, Prince Harry decided he wouldn't be categorised, instead embracing all the activities on offer. "I was a dry who occasionally got wet," before going on to reveal it was rugby that he loved most.

"I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart. Beautiful game, plus a good excuse to run into stuff very hard. Rugby let me indulge my rage. I simply didn't feel pain the way other boys did, which made me scary on a pitch."

Princes Harry and William visited Eton with their mother, Princess Diana

The Duke of Sussex also revealed his passion for golf in the pages of his book, writing that his friends liked to skip school to share a cigarette, while he shared: "If we were going to bunk off, I'd much prefer heading over to Windsor Castle golf course, knocking a ball around."

While golf is a much-loved sport among the royal family, it can be just as dangerous as their beloved horse riding, with Prince William fracturing his skull during a round of golf during childhood.

