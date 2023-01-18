Prince Harry and Zara Tindall's shared experience: all the details The Duke of Sussex and Mike Tindall's wife have something very specific in common

Having grown up together in the royal family, cousins Prince Harry and Zara Tindall have shared many experiences, but there's one that nobody else in the family has experienced.

Earlier in January, Zara played a polo match in Australia alongside Harry's close friend and professional polo player Nacho Figueras. Playing polo matches with Nacho is commonplace for Harry, as they're on the same polo team in California, but it's not something any other royals have experience in.

WATCH: Prince Harry shows off his prowess on the polo field

Loading the player...

Prince William is fond of polo too, with Nacho praising the heir to the throne's polo prowess, but they are not believed to have actually played alongside one another.

Speaking of William and Harry's love of polo back in 2016, Nacho told HELLO!: "They love the sport of polo so it's always fun to be around them.

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras playing polo

"Their grandmother [was] a big fan of horses and very passionate. Their grandfather played, their father played, they both play. They're great riders," he added.

SEE: ;Prince Harry worries fans as he falls off his horse during polo match

Royal watchers were surprised to see Zara and her husband Mike Tindal mingling with Nacho and his wife Delfina in Australia, following the controversial leak of Harry's memoir Spare.

Zara Tindall and Nacho Figueras during a match

Princess Anne's daughter and Delfina shared a hug as they played against one another in opposing teams.

Zara Tindall and Delfina hugged post-match

Their sighting comes shortly after Nacho and Delfina were acknowledged in the extraordinary memoir, which went on sale globally on Tuesday. The special tribute also went to Chris Martin, Oprah Winfrey, James Corden, Tyler Perry for "their unwavering friendship and support".

Royally obsessed? Listen to our brand new podcast on all things royal