Prince Louis' hobby he inherited from uncle Prince Harry The youngest of Prince William's children shares similarities with his uncle, Prince Harry

Prince Louis is known to be the cheekiest of Princess Kate and Prince William's children, taking after his uncle Prince Harry, who was also famed for his fun sense of humour in childhood.

That's not the only way little Louis takes after the Duke of Sussex though – they also share a joint passion, as revealed by Princess Kate during a meeting with England’s wheelchair rugby league team to celebrate their World Cup title.

During the engagement, the Princess of Wales said: "Louis is mad about rugby," echoing something Prince Harry said about his younger self in his memoir, Spare.

Writing about his love of rugby during his school years at Eton, Harry noted: "I played [all] sport, though rugby captured my heart. Beautiful game, plus a good excuse to run into stuff very hard."

Prince Harry has played rugby since school

It's the running aspect of rugby the four-year-old Louis loves too, with his mother explaining of her children: "They all love sport. They are at an age where they just love running around."

Prince Louis' adoration of rugby sets him apart from his siblings; Prince George is known to be a big tennis fan, even taking lessons from champion Roger Federer in 2017, while Charlotte said during the Commonwealth Games in 2022 that gymnastics is her discipline of choice.

Prince William and Harry both support rugby

Princess Charlotte and Prince George both have a keen interest in football too, with George attending matches with his father, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte sending a good luck message to the Lionesses ahead of their Euros final in 2022.

Prince William even noted that Charlotte was good in goal – what a multi-talented family!

