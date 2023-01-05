Exclusive first look as Prince Harry's Spare book goes on sale The Duke of Sussex's memoir will officially be published on 10 January

The Duke of Sussex's long-awaited memoir, Spare, has already gone on sale in Spain – five days before its official release date.

HELLO! has obtained a copy of the Spanish edition of Harry's book entitled En La Sombra, which translates to In The Shade.

Leaked extracts of Harry's autobiography have already been released by The Guardian newspaper, in which he details a physical altercation between him and older brother, Prince William, at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

Another leaked excerpt shared by Page Six also sees Harry claim that William and Kate allegedly approved of him wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

Here's what we know so far…

The 557-page book is divided into three parts and features only three black and white photographs. The first part entitled The Night That Surrounds Me shows a close-up image of Harry with his arms around his late mother, Princess Diana.

The second part - Bloodied, but not down - contains a photo of Prince Harry in his uniform giving a military salute, while the third chapter - Captain of my soul - features a shot of Harry and wife Meghan embracing one another.

A dedication at the start reads: "For Meg, Archie and Lili... and of course, my mother."

The Queen's personal phone call to announce the death of Prince Philip

Harry begins his memoir by detailing the sad moment his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, told him that his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, had passed away. He reveals that he woke up to 32 missed calls at his US home.

Prince Harry walked in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral

The Duke was among the 30 attendees at Prince Philip's funeral service in Windsor in April 2021. Lockdown restrictions at the time meant a strict limit on the number of people allowed to attend.

