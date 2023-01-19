Sweet moment between Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles caught on camera The video of the Duke of Sussex was filmed in 2003 after a polo match

Things are fraught between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, following revelations in his memoir, Spare, but it hasn't always been this way.

In an unearthed clip taken in 2003, Prince William, Harry and King Charles chat good-naturedly after a polo match, with King Charles and the Prince of Wales gently ribbing Harry for his choice of post-polo snack.

The video was taken in Anglesey in North Wales, and goes on to see the three men chat about how they felt the match went, with William revealing: "I was trying to avoid being hit by so many sticks," while Harry, who was around 19 at time time, adds: "I almost fell off my horse trying to get you the ball and you missed it!" before calling his brother a 'spoon.'

Their father is perplexed by Harry's slang use of the word spoon, which he's using as an insult to his older brother.

Prince Harry's choice of post-polo snack confused his brother and father

"Spoon did you say?" Queries King Charles, with Harry explaining: "It isn't a swear word."

Polo was a hobby that the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales shared, with Harry's close friend, Nacho Figueras, with whom he's on a professional team in California, explaining that both men are skilled players.

"They love the sport of polo so it's always fun to be around them," Nacho told HELLO! in 2016.

Prince Harry and William and King Charles played polo together in Wales

"Their grandmother [was] a big fan of horses and very passionate. Their grandfather played, their father played, they both play. They're great riders," he added.

