Miranda Lambert makes shocking confession about her appearance: 'I wasn't comfortable'

Miranda Lambert is one of country music's biggest stars and over the last two decades, she has perfected her sound and her image.

However, when the 39-year-old was first starting out in her career, her appearance was a hot topic of conversation, and she admits there were people around her who tried to "change" how she dressed which left her feeling uncomfortable.

"There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn't want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn't gonna go for that, even really young," she says in a clip obtained by People from Friday's episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?.

Miranda was not even 20 years old when she began her career, but she was adamant that she wanted to influence people through her music and not by wearing "a crop top".

© Getty Images Miranda said people tried to change her look and sound when she was just starting her career

"I just kind of knew. It's not about that. It's about what I have to say because I knew I had some really great messages I wanted to share with the world and I wanted that to be through song and not through, you know, a crop top," she explains.

"I was really about sticking to my guns — especially in my early years in the business of just wanting it to really be about the music… There were some moments where I was being pushed in directions that I just wasn't comfortable."

Miranda is preparing for a big milestone birthday this year as she will turn 40 in November, and only now that she is older, she is happy to push more boundaries with her style choices.

© Getty Images Miranda loves to wear jumpsuits and lots of fringe when on stage

"I stood my ground, but as I've gotten older and more into the industry, I've kind of relaxed in that," she said of her appearance, adding that she's "started to enjoy the process of maybe pushing some boundaries" that she previously wouldn't have.

Nowadays, it's not just Miranda's incredible vocals that have amassed her an army of fans but her show-stopping stage outfits too. The If I Was a Cowboy singer is often seen rocking custom bodysuits, figure-hugging jumpsuits, and plenty of fringe, which her stylist, Tiffany Gifford, previously told HELLO! is "part of her uniform".

