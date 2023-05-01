Padma Lakshmi looks drop-dead gorgeous posing in barely-there gold bikini

The Top Chef and Taste the Nation host certainly made an impression

Padma Lakshmi is continuing to rack up the modeling credits decades into her career, with the 52-year-old making a splash (quite literally) with her latest appearance.

The star is set to make her debut in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, with some of the first images from her shoot finally being revealed.

VIDEO: The teaser for the second season of Padma Lakshmi's "Taste the Nation"

The TV personality looked incredible in the pictures, featuring her in a barely-there sequined bikini made of large gold paillettes and held together by string, showcasing her trim physique as she posed in the water.

The message alongside the pictures reads: "When we said this year would be filled with epic women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard, we meant it.

MORE: Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi's famous ex-husband revealed

"As an author, activist, actress, model, philanthropist, and television host, there isn't anything Padma Lakshmi doesn't do and now, she's joining the pages of the SI Swimsuit 2023 issue!"

The magazine's editor MJ Day also wrote a dedication for the Top Chef host, saying: "Mother, author, activist, TV host, Emmy-nominated producer, philanthropist, and now, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

© Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Padma is set to appear on the cover of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

"Padma's list of accomplishments is as stunning as she is and it's an absolute honor to feature her in the 2023 issue."

Her pictures proved to be a hit among her friends and followers, with Mindy Kaling commenting: "I fainted," and Poorna Jagannathan adding: "You are divine. Inside and out. But like very very divine on the out – thank you for the representation and general hotness."

MORE: Padma Lakshmi: 'I consume 8,000 calories per day'

MORE: Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi's lookalike teen daughter is following in famous mom's footsteps

In a video interview shared alongside the shoot, the author and host expressed her anxiety about the appearance, saying: "I'm not gonna lie, I was nervous.

"I'm 52 years old and I think I look great for my age, and I definitely work at it. It's important to show women of all ages, body types, skin colors, and show that beauty is so vast and so broad of a spectrum.

© Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue The author and chef is making her debut appearance with SI

"So when young women see this, I hope they see that they have a long life to live and that experience and wisdom and going through stuff actually makes you more interesting."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.