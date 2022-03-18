Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance The country music singer is gearing up to release new album Palomino

Miranda Lambert has some exciting projects in the works – not only is she preparing to release her new album, Palomino, but she's also planning a change to her appearance to go along with it.

The country music singer is well-known for her incredible vocals, and she has amassed an army of fans who love not only her voice but her show-stopping stage outfits too. However, fans expecting to see her just rocking her usual bodysuits and fringe when she hits the road are in for a surprise.

Her long-time friend and trusted stylist Tiffany Gifford spoke exclusively to HELLO! US about Miranda's fabulous wardrobe and teased that there would be some new looks creeping into her tour ensembles soon.

"She'll never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe - it's part of her uniform," Tiffany told us. "But we plan to introduce some new silhouettes for her upcoming tour dates."

While Miranda's new stage appearance is still being kept tightly under wraps, Tiffany did tease what fans can expect to see more of.

"We plan to introduce some jumpsuits akin to the blue one she wore at [the] CMAs," Tiffany excitedly added.

Miranda's new tour wardrobe will feature similar looks to this jumpsuit

The jumpsuit Tiffany is referring to is the spectacular creation Miranda wore in November last year when she performed a medley of her hits at the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

The figure-hugging royal blue number featured multi-colored floral embroidery across the chest and legs – which flared out from the knees – a V-neckline and incredible long, red fringing along the arms.

Of course, fringe is a staple in Miranda's wardrobe – but if her CMAs jumpsuit is anything to go by, then we're very excited to see what she and Tiffany come up with for her upcoming tour dates, and we have no doubt fans will be delighted with the results too.

