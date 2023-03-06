Miranda Lambert shares rare glimpse of home she hardly spends time at The country singer is a busy woman

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to reveal she'd finally returned to her Tennessee home, after an extended period away from her family.

The country singer, who is currently undertaking a Las Vegas residency, shared three heart-warming clips of her homecoming, revealing the reaction to her long-awaited return. See the adorable clip below

WATCH: Miranda Lambert returns to her family after two weeks away

Loading the player...

The first clip showed one of her dogs excitedly welcoming her, captioned: "When you get back home from two weeks gone and see this smile. It's everything."

Miranda's following clip shows another of her dogs snuggling up to her, captioned: "This one too," with heart emojis.

WOW: Miranda Lambert shows off stunning new wedding ring that needs to be seen

Her third dog was less bothered by her returns home, simply soaking up the sun on Miranda's patio, not battling an eyelid at the superstar. Miranda joked: "And this one too," about her dog's blasé reaction.

Miranda Lambert is a big animal lover

The clips look to be filmed on Miranda's sun-soaked front porch, which boasts quaint white fencing, dark wicker furniture and chic marble slate flooring, and Miranda has previously said this spot is her favorite place to write her hit songs.

MOST READ: Miranda Lambert displays huge body tattoo inside stunning $3.4m home

Miranda's current Vegas residency kicked off in September and runs until April, so it's around a month until she returns to her dreamy home full-time - and we bet she misses it when she's not there!

The 39-year-old lives with her husband Brendan McLoughlin in a sprawling $3.4million Tennessee home near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville and comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm.

The home is the epitome of country chic and features two impeccably decorated guest cabins, a boathouse, a horse barn, a lake, 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage with a caretaker apartment located on the top level.

Miranda Lamber shared a glimpse inside her kitchen

Inside is decorated with a variety of wood finishes and there is an open-plan living room with high, wood-beam ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a leather sofa, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.