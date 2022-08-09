Miranda Lambert reveals health reason behind extended vacation with husband

Miranda Lambert has been working nonstop for most of her successful music career – but back in July, she took an extended break to vacation with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The country music singer has now revealed that her health was the main reason behind her 20-day road trip, explaining that she felt exhausted and needed a break from her hectic schedule so she could be a "better person".

"I think [a break] is important for everybody," she told Audacy's US 99 (Chicago). "I mean, burnout is such a real thing, and you don't even realize it until you take a break.

"A lot of us don't take a long enough break," she continued. "Like, by the time we're gone on vacation a week, it took us three days to calm down, and then it's time to go back to work… the Europeans do it right, they're like, 'We're going on holiday see y'all in a month' and I'm like, 'Yes! More of that.'"

Miranda added to host Scotty Kay: "But I think we're just better, I know I am, I'm so much better at what I do, and for my friends and family, and just as a person if I can live a life and have a lot of balance of downtime and worktime.

Miranda and Brendan enjoyed a 20-day road trip

"I'm sure 2020 taught us that more than ever, but I'm keeping that close because I think it was an important lesson for all of us. I feel so much more inspired when I'm rested – it helps!"

At the end of last month, Miranda revealed that her "best summer ever" had come to an end. She shared a sweet photo of herself and Brendan kissing, along with several snaps of their adventures on the road.

Miranda and Brendan spent the summer glamping with their friends

"Meet me in Montana forever," she wrote. "Thanks to Gwennie's family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. (thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever."

Miranda appeared to have a great time being a tourist, something she previously admitted she was unable to be in cities she travels to due to her busy touring schedule.

