Prince Edward impresses royal watchers following his father's lead
The Duke of Edinburgh takes after Prince Philip

Prince Edward smiling widely in a tweed suit
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness EditorLondon

Prince Edward has had a busy week, making public appearances at the Royal Windsor Horse show over the weekend before hosting 2,000 Duke of Edinburgh gold award holders in the grounds of Bucking Palace.

The royal inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh from his father and became patron of the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) awards, set up by his father, in March, with this week marking his first time meeting those who've taken part in the awards.

Though he has big shoes to fill, Prince Edward is taking it in his stride, impressing attendees, with royal watchers quick to praise the 59-year-old on social media, writing: "Carrying on for his father in D. of E. awards. Marvellous," and: "Keep up the good work Prince Edward, your father would be proud of you."

Duke of Prince Edward at the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Reception At Buckingham Palace© Getty
Prince Edward delighted fans in the gardens at Buckingham Palace

A third simply wrote: "Prince Philip's son," followed by a heart emoji.

In photos from the event, Prince Edward can be seen getting stuck into a game of cornhole, which see small bags filled with dried kernels of maize tossed at a target consisting of an upward-sloping wooden platform with a hole at one end.

Social media users were excited to see Prince Edward try his hand at the game, with the UK Cornhole league commenting: "We would love to show HRH The Duke some Cornhole skills," and another fan writing: "I love that they are playing corn hole!!"

Prince Edward playing cornhole in a suit© WPA Pool
This is the second unusual activity Prince Edward has tried this week – the royal also attempted virtual horse riding at the weekend.

Prince Edward dismounts after trying a virtual reality horse racing simulator © Getty
A smiling Edward was spotted sitting astride a model horse at the Windsor Horse Show as he clutched its reins and moved his head about to take in the simulation, clearly pleased with what he saw on the headset, the royal commented: "very good," before having his fill of the futuristic gizmo, and asking: "Should we stop it there?" before smiling and dismounting.

Prince Edward tries a virtual reality horse racing simulator © Getty
Edward later mingled with visitors and spoke to stallholders in the show's shopping village area, with royal fans taking to Twitter to share their delight at seeing Edward take after his late mother in his attendance at the event.

Prince Edward tries a horse racing simulator © Getty
"One of the hardest working royals. Prince Edward is about service and loyalty to the crown and the people," one wrote, while another added: "I love the face he is pulling, Prince Edward is such fun."

Prince Edward tries a horse racing simulator © Getty
A third remarked on his similarity to the late Duke of Edinburgh, whose title Edward has inherited. "He's got some of his father's endless charm," they wrote.

Prince Edward smiling and waving at Windsor Horse Trials© Getty
Prince Edward delighted fans when he attended the Windsor Horse Trials

It was likely a poignant event for the late Queen's youngest son, as it was one of his mother's favourite occasions in the royal calendar.

Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Edward watches her horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show `© Getty
Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Edward watches her horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show `

The horse show was an event so close to his late mother's heart that she made a surprise appearance there last summer, one of the last engagements she chose to attend.

