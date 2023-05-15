Zara Tindall's lifestyle changes following 42nd birthday?

Will Princess Anne's daughter need to make changes to her routine?

Zara Tindall gives Princess Kate a run for her money when it comes to being the fittest royal – not only is she a professional athlete, but she loves golf, running and skiing too.

However, the royal might need to make some changes to her exercise regime now that she's turned 42. According to experts, the exercises she does are well-suited to her age, but Mike Tindall's wife might need to add in a few extra elements now.

"On a daily basis, someone in their forties should aim for moderate aerobic activity for 30 minutes daily," says personal trainer Chris Ruxton, who works with Deep Heat.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall is a professional equestrian

Chris also says people 40 and over should include muscle-strengthening exercises for all their major muscle groups three days a week.

The difference Princess Anne's daughter might not be expecting is that she could find she becomes more prone to aches and pains from exercise now she's turned 41.

SEE: Prince Harry's interaction with cousin Zara Tindall at the coronation caught on camera

"Musculoskeletal pain can become quite common in our forties," Chris warns. The musculoskeletal system includes your bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons and connective tissues, so can impact the whole body.

To limit pain, Chris advises that Zara should include cardio, weight-bearing, muscle and core strengthening, resistance and stretching sessions into her routine, to improve cardiovascular and metabolic fitness and lower her risk of bone and muscle loss.

© David Hartley Mike and Zara Tindall enjoy golf together

Chris also notes that Zara should take special care to guard her knees. "This is a key area for injuries in the over 40s," he says.

Chris recommends gradually increasing weights and slowly increasing running and jumping activities, as well as ensuring she warms up and cools down effectively, to safeguard her knees.

SEE: Zara Tindall reveals Mike’s favourite room in their lavish home - and it’s totally unexpected

Eating healthily is important for all age groups and luckily, this is something Zara has always done. She told the Sunday Times Magazine that her morning begins at 7am with Greek yoghurt and honey, which she would eat before using the exercise bike at her and Mike's home on the Gatcombe Park estate.

When it comes to maintaining her toned figure, the royal revealed her secret is avoiding two types of food.

© Stuart C. Wilson Zara Tindall eats well to maintain her figure

"Lunch is quick and simple, like soup and a sandwich or eggs and toast. I don't diet but I try to eat well and not to eat too many carbohydrates or sugary things," Zara continued.

Scroll down for Zara's best fashion moments in recent years...

Zara Tindall is pretty in pink

© Shutterstock Princess Anne's daughter wore a look by The Fold

© Photo: Getty Images Zara wraps up warm in a sophisticated jacket

© Photo: Getty Images Zara looks brilliant in a mini dress

© Getty Zara was pictured in a blue knee-length dress and a grey fascinator

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for our ultimate guide on how to be happier.



