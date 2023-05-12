Prince Edward delights royal fans as he takes after late Queen during latest engagement

The Duke of Edinburgh got up to some amusing antics

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, Prince Edward, attended one of the late monarch's favourite events on Thursday, with royal watchers thrilled to see the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying his day out.

Prince Edward attended the Royal Windsor Horse Trials, an event so close to his late mother's heart that she made a surprise appearance there last summer, one of the last engagements she chose to attend.

In her later years, the late Queen preferred to observe the activities, but Thursday saw Prince Edward get stuck in, even trying out a virtual reality horse, donning a high-tech headset to see what virtual riding is all about.

A smiling Edward was spotted sitting astride a model horse as he clutched its reins and moved his head about to take in the simulation, clearly pleased with what he saw on the headset, the royal commented: "very good," before having his fill of the futuristic gizmo, and asking: "Should we stop it there?" before smiling and dismounting.

Edward later mingled with visitors and spoke to stallholders in the show's shopping village area, with royal fans taking to Twitter to share their delight at seeing Edward take after his late mother in his attendance at the event.

"One of the hardest working royals. Prince Edward is about service and loyalty to the crown and the people," one wrote, while another added: "I love the face he is pulling, Prince Edward is such fun."

A third remarked on his similarity to the late Duke of Edinburgh, whose title Edward has inherited. "He's got some of his father's endless charm," they wrote.

The late Queen's youngest child was deeply saddened by the passing of his mother, releasing a heartfelt statement at the time.

"The Queen's passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much.

"Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.

"May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles. Long Live The King," he continued.

Prince Edward supported his brother from the sidelines during his coronation, sitting with his family, but without a formal role in the ceremony.

He did not have to kneel and pay homage to the King, as it was chosen that only Prince William would have to take part in the Royal Homage in this service.

