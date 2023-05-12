Why Lady Louise Windsor could be set for an emotional weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter could find the next few days difficult

Lady Louise Windsor is currently studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland, but has been spending time at home with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, due to King Charles' coronation.

It's likely the 19-year-old will be in her home county again this weekend, with the Windsor Horse Show taking place, an event Lady Louise has always been a fan of, both attending and taking part in the events.

The teenage royal took part in the carriage driving event last year, with her mother, and her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, watching proudly with Sophie even filming the event.

© Getty Duchess Sophie was a proud mother, taking photos of Lady Louise

The late Queen's absence will likely weigh heavy on Lady Louise this weekend, as it will be her first time at the Windsor Horse Trials without either of her grandparents. Carriage driving was a passion of Prince Philip's, and both he and Queen Elizabeth II were proud of Lady Louise following in his footsteps.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie proudly watched Lady Louise at the Windsor Horse Trials in 2022

In fact, Prince Philip was key in establishing carriage driving as a sport in the UK. The late royal raced carriages near Norfolk in the 1970s before going on to represent Britain at several world and European championships, explaining he took up the past time after retiring from polo in his fifties.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie supported Lady Louise in 2022

Of the sport, Prince Philip said in 2017: "I was looking round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, well, we've got horses and carriages so why don't I have a go.

"So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practised and thought - why not?"

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor drives a carriage once belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh in May 2022

It's no surprise then, given her late husband's interest and her granddaughter's prowess, that carriage driving was one of the events the late Queen opted to watch during her surprise appearance at the show in 2022.

The Queen arrived at the event by car, and the crowds cheered and gave a round of applause as the royal made her way to her seat with a walking stick.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Trials

She had arrived to watch the Highland Class 64 event and her horse Balmoral Leia, a five-year-old grey dun mare, was named winner and was later announced as a supreme champion.

Her Majesty and her daughter-in-law Sophie both had front-row seats for Lady Louise's event, alongside Prince Edward.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor is an accomplished carriage driver

The Queen, who was snug under a cosy check blanket, was all smiles as she watched her granddaughter partake in the event.

It isn't known whether Lady Louise will take part in the event this year. As a university student, she likely doesn't have a great deal of time to practice, with St. Andrews offering a wide variety of activities to keep the royal busy during term time.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor carriage driving in 2022

Students at St. Andrews have access to some of the best sporting facilities in Scotland, according to the university's website, which includes indoor and outdoor tennis courts and a climbing wall.

There are over 50 student sports clubs on offer for Lady Louise to join, with everything from cheerleading and canoeing, to ice skating and mountaineering, to pole dancing and even ultimate frisbee and surfing.

