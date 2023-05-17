Ginger Zee gets candid about health battle and describes 'long road' to recovery

The ABC News meteorologist has been open about her struggles with physical and mental health

Ginger Zee has never been one to shy away from discussing her struggles with her health and road to healing in hopes of inspiring and motivating others.

The Good Morning America meteorologist, 42, took to social media to reveal that she would be making an appearance on ABC news show Nightline to sit down with Lucy Sayah, a college student who has battled eating disorders for a large part of her life.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee's Brave Health Battle

Sharing a photo alongside Lucy, Ginger wrote: "Tonight on @nightline I get a chance to sit down with @lucysayah as she bravely tells us about her journey through recovery."

She continued: "We will also speak to a host of others (like her nutritionist @bodyofknowledgenutrition) who are talking about eating disorders post pandemic (huge increase and worsening symptoms) and the impact of social media."

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and more speak out about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' replacements

Speaking of her own connection to the matter, the mom-of-two dove into her own struggles with an eating disorder, specifically anorexia, when she was younger.

"Why is a meteorologist talking about this? Because I had anorexia for almost a decade. Also, we are all complex humans and I can tell a story, especially a story that I lived.

© Instagram Ginger sat down for an interview with eating disorder advocate Lucy Sayah

"I am proudly recovered but even with financial ability, family support and access to care, it was a long road.

"I can't fathom what those without all of that are facing – we will talk to experts from @equiphealth among others who can help navigate this issue that takes more than almost all mental health disorders/diseases."

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee shares challenging health update - but says it is worth it

Ginger went on to add: "It doesn't discriminate - it's not just 'privileged, skinny white girls.' It's men. It's people of color. It's people from all socio economic backgrounds.

"Eating disorders are about control. And they are most often diagnosed in conjunction with something else. Join us tonight to learn and hopefully help share actionable items for the inevitable person in your life who lives with an eating disorder."

She received praise from her followers for shedding light on the subject by being so candid about her own journey as well, with one of them writing: "Bless y'all for sharing… there's still a stigma that shouldn't be there regarding eating disorders."

Another gushed: "Way to go Ginger! Glad you were given the opportunity for this interview. What a better way for a person to share their story by being able to talk to someone who can relate."

MORE: Ginger Zee's struggle keeping her away from her sons during time off work

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals she's been 'laid out' by ongoing health battle

The ABC News climate editor has been open about her struggles with anorexia, narcolepsy, and even depression, but has been a staunch advocate for seeking help and speaking up about these issues.

Back in 2020, she penned a letter to her younger self about her battle with the debilitating disease, which you can check out in full here.

© Getty Images The ABC anchor has been open about her health

She'd written: "You'll probably never be completely cured. Anorexia, for you, is something that can be managed but never fully repaired.

"But every day you have a choice to be honest about how you are feeling and to take care of yourself. Stay connected with friends and family, get out of your head and be vulnerable. And when you finally admit and learn that full control is not possible, energy will be freed up to enjoy life."

If you or someone you know is suffering from an eating disorder, then reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association's helpline



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.