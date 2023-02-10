Ginger Zee shares 'unbelievable' health update from bed as she takes time away from GMA The GMA meteorologist is a popular addition to the morning show but has now been forced to step away

Ginger Zee has been dealt a difficult health blow - and she can't believe it. In the video below, the Good Morning America star revealed why she'll be stepping back from the show.

Speaking from her bed, the mom-of-two appeared makeup free as she detailed what had happened to her.

Her update comes only days after she was celebrating with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their sons.

WATCH: Ginger Zee updates fans with difficult health news

Loading the player...

The happy couple were delighted to ring in their youngest child's fifth birthday and Ginger shared the cutest photos.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: "My baby is 5. I want to be him when I grow up. The jokes, the sweetness and the spiciness. There is only one Miles and he is so loved. Happiest birthday my boy."

Fans rushed to comment and said: "Holy moly 5!!! Goodness," and, "How can Miles be 5 already?"

Ginger is sad to have had to step back from GMA for a while

Ginger and Ben are also proud parents to Adrian, seven, and she adores being a mom. When her oldest had a birthday in December, Ginger gushed about him too.

"The love that's grown for this little human in the last 7 years is overwhelming in the best way," she endearingly wrote in a caption which accompanied some photos of the birthday boy.

She added: "Happiest birthday my sweet boy," and the meteorologist's followers were quick to send Adrian loads of best wishes in the comments section under the post.

Ginger's young sons have been unwell recently too

Ginger has unfortunately struggled with her health recently and suffered a bad bout of flu just a few weeks ago.

The meteorologist was battling a 103 fever which knocked her for six.

Ginger revealed that she was not the only member of her family battling illness, as her sons were also poorly.

