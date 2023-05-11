GMA's Ginger Zee shares challenging health update - but says it is worth it

Ginger Zee left fans concerned on Thursday when she shared a tearful family update - but they needn't have been worried.

The GMA meteorologist confessed she was feeling emotional as she took to Instagram with an update on her son.

Ginger - who shares Miles, five, and Adrian, seven, with her husband Ben Aaron - posted a selfie in which her eyes were red and she appeared to have been crying.

She wrote: "I am that mom on the baseball sideline who can not stop sneezing, eyes swelling shut... and loving it. "I get to see my little guy do his thing. #baseball #baseballseason #mom #boymom #allergies #sneezeseason."

The mom-of-two also added a snapshot of her little boy on the field, ready for the pitcher. Fans commented: "I miss those days. Enjoy every moment," and, "This too shall pass". Others wished her well and praised Adrian for his baseball technique too.

Ginger's fans loves her updates on her family and they recently weighed in when the TV host revealed that her five-year-old son wanted his mom to get some stylish rainbow colored nails.

Alongside an image of her showcasing bright colored nail art, the 42-year-old wrote: "Miles has been begging me to get “rainbow nails” for months… figured this will work."

Ginger's workaround for her son's special request were some clear nails which featured beautiful red, yellow, blue, green and purple striped nail tips.

Fans loved her reveal, taking to the comments to share their appreciation for the GMA host's new look and her son's enthusiasm about it.

The weather host also shared an hilarious confession about her nails later in the evening via her Instagram stories. Replying to her ABC News co-star Rebecca Jarvis' post about having a nail-related nightmare involving press on nails, Ginger wrote: "Hahaha yeah I haven't had a lot of luck with press on… ask [GMA producer] @dom_proto who once had to try and find one that got snagged in my hair before I did an interview!"

When Miles turned five earlier this year, Ginger paid tribute to him with some sweet photos and words too. My baby is 5," she wrote. "I want to be him when I grow up. The jokes, the sweetness and the spiciness. There is only one Miles and he is so loved. Happiest birthday my boy."

And when her oldest had a birthday in December, Ginger gushed about him too. "The love that's grown for this little human in the last 7 years is overwhelming in the best way," she endearingly wrote in a caption which accompanied some photos of the birthday boy. She added: "Happiest birthday my sweet boy."

Last year, Ginger and Ben decided to stop posting photos of their boys on social media, telling fans: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

However, it appears the couple's children are proving too cute to keep away and fans are thrilled that they get to see Adrian and Miles growing up.

Check out more photos of Ginger, Ben and their family below.

