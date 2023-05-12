GMA's George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and more speak out about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' replacements

Good Morning America's hosts including George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Zee have been sharing their reactions to the show's official replacements for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Taking to social media on Thursday night and Friday morning, the ABC stars joined others including Gio Benitez and Rebecca Jarvis in sending sweet messages of congratulations to Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, who will be taking Amy and T.J.'s former spaces on GMA3 alongside Dr Jennifer Ashton soon.

WATCH: DeMarco Morgan, Eva Pilgrim and Dr Ashton share a glimpse of their future onscreen chemistry

Writing on his Instagram story early Friday morning, George penned: "Congratulations Eva Pilgrim!" alongside a video which he had collaborated to create to introduce Eva to the GMA family.

George interviewed Eva about her journey to the new hosting role, revealing how she'd grown up a "nerdy kid", been inspired by working at a TV station while at college, and then worked her way to the top via local news channels. The duo also bonded about their similar journeys as first generation immigrants going against the path their parents may have first desired for them.

© Getty Images DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim have hosted with Dr Jennifer before

Meanwhile, the show's meteorologist Ginger Zee shared her delight for both Eva and DrMarco's arrival in the What You Need To Know studio by commenting on longstanding contributor Dr Jen's Instagram post with some celebratory emojis, and writing "Hooray!" in response to Eva Pilgrim's own post and "Congrats to all" on DeMarco's.

ABC News' Tech and Econ correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has a lovely welcome message to share for the two new arrivals to the GMA3 studio. Via an Instagram story, she penned: "Could not be more happy [for] these wonderful, talented humans – the new @abcgma3 dream team – led by the magnificent @catmac29 !!!!" referring to the show's producer, Catherine McKenzie.

© Getty Images Eva Pilgrim in 2022

Another piece of news to come from ABC studios on Thursday was that regular host Gio Benitez would now be becoming an official GMA weekend anchor alongside Whit Johnson and Janai Norman, and Gio was also full of praise for the arrival of Eva and DeMarco to the hosting team. He wrote to Eva on Instagram: "I'm just SO excited for you, my sweet sweet friend!! What a journey!!"

ABC contributor Dr Darien Sutton also took to Instagram to share delight at the replacements, writing on his story, which was later shared by the official GMA3 Instagram account: "Congrats @demarcomorgan & @evapilgrim !!" along with two heart eye emojis.

© Getty Images DeMarco Morgan in 2019

Meanwhile ABC News' Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott wrote on DeMarco Morgan's announcement post: "Congratulations! So happy for you all!!"

News of Eva, DeMarco and Gio's new roles was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo on Thursday. “I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated, and also said: "I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News."

© Getty Images ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the much-awaited shake-up on Thursday

While ending her statement, Kim also added: "I must also acknowledge the incredible work of the teams led by executive producers Simone Swink and Cat McKenzie whose programs are the ones most Americans turn to for the day’s news, analysis and more."

© Getty Images Eva reporting on the election night in 2020

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos with Robin Roberts, who interviewed DeMarco Morgan for his introduction to GMA3

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. left GMA in January 2023 after their affair was revealed

© Getty Images Ginger Zee was full of a lot of praise for the new hosts

