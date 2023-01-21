Ginger Zee reveals she's been 'laid out' by ongoing health battle The GMA star is currently on bed rest

Ginger Zee has shared an update on her health after she was forced to step away from GMA this week to concentrate on her recovery.

The meteorologist was battling a 103 fever on Thursday, but thankfully, Ginger revealed on Saturday that her temperature is now back to normal, but she hasn't been able to leave her bed for the last two days.

Alongside a photo of herself laying in bed, Ginger wrote: "When that influenza A light hits you just right… I haven't moved from bed in 48 hours but this tamiflu is helping.

"I actually see light and have now gone 10 hours without a fever. I got laid out by this one."

Ginger also revealed that she's not the only member of her family battling illness, as her sons, Adrian, seven, and Miles, four, with husband Ben Aaron are also poorly.

"Thankful for a supportive @benaarontv & @roofustee who have been caring for our sick boys while I lay useless in bed. Sending everyone healthy sunny vibes cause this storm is gonna pass," she added.

Ginger has been on bed rest for the last couple of days

Her GMA co-stars were among the first to send her well wishes, with Michael Strahan replying: "Feel better," alongside a praying hand emoji. Rhiannon Ally also commented with three praying hands emojis.

One fan wrote: "Sending well wishes to you for a speedy recovery! We love Sam but miss you on GMA! Take care!" Another added: " Feel better! Can't start my day without GMA and Ginger Z!"

Ginger has been missing from GMA

Ginger revealed her poor health earlier this week but appeared to be more upset about missing work than anything else.

"I've got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out. Hope to see you back on @goodmorningamerica soon," she wrote, adding: "I was most excited to update the drought monitor today… #nerd Thanks @samwnek @amaranteweather @samchampion for holding it down."

