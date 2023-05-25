Oprah Winfrey, 69, looks unrecognizable after weight loss transformation: her secrets revealed

Oprah Winfrey showed off her slimmed-down physique at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in Italy on Wednesday – and she looked almost unrecognizable!

The 69-year-old turned heads in a chic white co-ord that consisted of a striped shirt and matching wide-legged pants. Oprah added a black belt that cinched her waist and highlighted her curves and oozed confidence as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

The talk show host has been open about her weight loss journey in the past and last year she revealed she was going to "reset" her eating habits to "get back in control of how I want to live".

© Getty Images Oprah 'reset' her weight loss journey in 2022

Oprah – who at her heaviest weighed 237lbs – is an ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and once again turned to the points-based weight loss program that previously helped her lose over 40lbs.

"Time for a reset. I'm clearing out my fridge," she said on Instagram early last year before promoting the benefits of WW. "It brings you back to center. It helps me stay on track," she added.

© Getty Images Oprah looked gorgeous at the Louis Vuitton Cruise show

"It brings a level of awareness to what I'm eating, and that's what helps me close out the holidays, get back in control of how I want to live. So let's do our day one together. Not one day, not tomorrow, not next Monday, not next week. Let today be our day one, OK?"

Oprah joined WW in August 2015 and 15 months later she shared her joy over losing more than 40lbs while still being able to eat the foods she enjoys. "Since I've started Weight Watchers, I've lost over 40 lbs," she said in an ad for the company.

"I can honestly tell you; I struggle no more. I'm eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived."

© Getty Images Gayle King, Ava Duvernay and Oprah Winfrey at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in Italy

Speaking in a press release at the time, Oprah explained: "Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet, and it works.

"I would say to anyone who's thinking of joining Weight Watchers: Take the leap. And get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life."

It's not just her eating habits that she changed as she kicked up her exercise routine too. "I try to do something every day that allows me to feel active, and I don't make myself crazy about it," she told People.

© Getty Images Oprah has been looking noticeably slimmer in recent months

"I just know that movement and flexibility, particularly the older you get, is what makes you feel alive. So, I don't want to just be alive, I want to feel it."

In the January 2016 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, she touched on why she decided to join the program, writing: "I was fed up with my lose-and-gain again routine. I had enough of no-carb regimens. Some people can live without bread and pasta, but it just doesn't make sense to me."

See more photos of Oprah's weight loss journey below.

© Getty Images At her heaviest Oprah weighed 237lbs

© Getty Images Oprah is a spokesperson for WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

© Getty Images Oprah lost over 40lbs in 2016

