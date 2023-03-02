Dawn French debuts makeover and hair transformation – fans react The Comic Relief star previously explained why she had lost 7 stone

The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French looked slimmer than ever during her latest red-carpet appearance, with compliments flooding in from fans.

Rocking a brand new bob hairstyle, complete with a heavy fringe that Claudia Winkleman would be proud of, Dawn wore an all-black ensemble that highlighted her newly trimmed-down frame. "You look fantastic! Loving your hair and your makeup, look gorgeous!" one commented on Instagram.

Dawn French looked slim at an event

Another wrote: "I'd just like to say - you are the epitome of aging naturally, stunningly, gorgeously and inspirationally," while a third penned: "You look absolutely stunning."

While Dawn undeniably looks beautiful, her weight loss had nothing to do with appearance and instead was related to a worrying health issue.

Dawn explained that she needed to lose weight before having a hysterectomy following a cancer scare, explaining that her doctor had been convinced she had uterine cancer prompting her to opt to have the operation to remove her womb.

Dawn French lost weight for health reasons

Before undergoing the surgery Dawn shed 7.5 stone, bringing her weight down from 19 stone to 11.5 stone.

"When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doc told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so," she said. "Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover. So, I set about dropping a few stone.

"No magic wand," she added. "Just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks. It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone. I could have the keyhole surgery. Great. That’s all it was, practical."

