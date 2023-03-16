Denise Welch stuns with before and after weight loss transformation photos Loose Women star Denise Welch has been incredibly open about her weight loss journey

Denise Welch impressed her fans several years back, as the Loose Women star underwent a weight transformation.

The actress has never been shy about showcasing the results with her fans, and on Thursday she impressed them when she showed her before and after photos while praising Lighter Life, an organisation that she is an ambassador for. If you need reminding of Denise's weight journey, you can check out the video below.

WATCH: Relive Denise Welch's weight loss journey

In her before photo, the star posed in black underwear while the after highlighted the changes, including an hourglass figure for her.

In her after photo, Denise styled out a lacy white top, alongside a sleek black jacket and pair of skinny jeans.

"Denise lost 2 stone in 2 months and kept it off for 10 years," a message read as Denise praised the work done by the company.

"I've been a proud ambassador for @lighterlifefor 10 yrs. They completely changed my relationship with food," she shared, alongside a heart emoji.

Denise revealed the results of her weight loss

Last month, while enjoying a trip to Dubai, Denise put the results of her weight loss on full display as she posed in a striking swimsuit.

The 64-year-old showed off her stunning physique and never-ending legs as she posed by a pool cabana while completing the look with a pair of white sandals.

In her caption, Denise joked: "Not bad weather for February!!" tagging the resort and adding a pair of sunglasses emojis at the end.

Denise doesn't shy away from showcasing the results of her transformation

Her fans immediately fell in love with the striking image, including Nikki Sanderson, who played her on-screen daughter in Hollyoaks, who commented with a string of heart-eyed face and flame emojis.

Another follower said: "Denise you look absolutely amazing! Hope you have a wonderful time," while a third enthused: "Looking very happy, slim and bronze have a lovely holiday."

A fourth added: "Blimey…. Helloooooo Brigitte Nielsen circa 1984!!! Looking fab Den," and a fifth shared: "Slaying Miss Denise."

