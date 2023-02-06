Sarah Ferguson's hypnotherapist shares royally-approved weight loss tips

Leading celebrity hypnotherapist Susan Hepburn is known for helping Adele with her dramatic transformation – and she's got the royal seal of approval too, having reportedly worked with Sarah Ferguson, whom she refers to as a good friend.

Adele's seven-stone weight loss wowed the world, with the star rightfully refusing to address how she slimmed down her figure, but Susan Hepburn gave an insight into how she helps celebrities in their weight loss quests, revealing that dieting is the worst thing to do when trying to lose weight – as well as sharing what we should be doing instead.

Susan, who specialises in treating addiction, which the Duchess of York has said she struggled with, says: "It may sound ridiculous to say you are a food addict - after all, we all need food to survive - but I have seen thousands of people who are compulsively hooked on the very thing that is essential to life: food.

"If you are a food addict, gimmicky diets and detox regimes won't help you to develop a healthy relationship with food. In fact, they will simply worsen your addiction, making your behaviour around food even less normal."

The Duchess of York said she's struggled with addiction to food

On why diets don't work in the long term for those looking to lose weight, Susan says: "Diets don't tackle the root cause of your struggles with weight and food which lies in your mind."

Susan offers alternative advice for those looking to lose weight, explaining that binning the bathroom scales is the first step to weight loss success. She says that scales can make us miserable if we don't see the number we expect, meaning we lose focus and become demotivated, so instead we should measure weight loss on how our clothes fit.

Sarah Ferguson has worked with hypnotherapist Susan Hepburn

Sarah Ferguson's hypnotherapist also suggests rearranging your fridge. She recommends putting fruit and vegetables at the front of the fridge, so they're the first thing you see when you open the door to reach for a tasty snack.

"This helps you to get into a healthy mindset and be less likely to give in to temptation, even if you are opening the fridge multiple times a day," she says.

How did Sarah Ferguson lose weight?

The Duchess of York previously spoke to HELLO! exclusively about her weight, explaining: "I have known what it's like to struggle with weight since the age of 12, when my parents' marriage ended and I blamed myself.

"I started comfort eating and piled on the pounds and this carried on into my adult life. Food had become my addiction and every time things got difficult, I ate to compensate."

Sarah Ferguson said she's struggled with her weight since childhood

She is now a dedicated fan of Gianluca Mech's ketogenic approach to weight loss, explaining: "I don't think there's a one-diet-fits-all approach and every one of us should eat what suits us at different stages of our life.

"I have chosen to follow this diet for the last 18 months and I know, along with exercise and sleep, my weight and health have improved dramatically," she continued.

