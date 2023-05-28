Princess Beatrice's nutritionist Gabriela Peacock reveals how she helps her clients look younger and healthier

Nutritionist to the stars Gabriela Peacock, who counts Princess Beatrice, Joan Collins and Billie Piper among her clients, has spoken exclusively to HELLO! magazine about how she helps people look and feel younger.

With a client list that also includes models Yasmin le Bon, 58, Lisa Snowdon, 51, and Jodie Kidd, 44, it’s clear that Gabriela is doing something right, especially when you consider that the age-defying Dame Joan celebrated her 90th birthday last week. “Joan is incredible; she looks better every time I see her,” Gabriela tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview. “She is very disciplined, but even small changes to our lifestyles can make a big difference. There is some fascinating science emerging around longevity and while genetics play a part, the way we age is very much affected by diet and lifestyle.”

In her new book 2 Weeks to a Younger You, former model Gabriela, 43, outlines diet and lifestyle changes that can lead to smoother skin, a healthier gut, balanced hormones and blood sugar and better sleep, helping weight loss and leading to better mental clarity and more energy. Among those feeling the benefits is Gabriela’s good friend Princess Beatrice, 34.Gabriela is Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s godmother, while Beatrice is godmother to Gabriela’s younger daughter Iris, six.

© Kate Martin She is a nutritionist to the stars

Photography: Kate Martin

“Gabriela’s advice is full of solutions that work brilliantly for all aspects of your life,” Beatrice writes, in a testimonial on the book cover. Gabriela, who is also credited with preparing Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Prince Harry for their weddings, says: “I’m so happy that I can support my friends through all kinds of major life events, like having a baby or getting married. My clients want to look and feel great and, because many of them are my friends too, we often catch up over lunch rather than have formal consultations.”

© Getty She counts Princess Beatrice as one of her clients

Gabriela, who shares daughter Maia, 12, and twins Iris and Caspar with her financier husband David, plans to relocate next year from London to the Cotswolds, where the family currently rent a weekend property. Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live nearby and the families love to catch up for walks in the countryside. “We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice,” she says. “It’s easier to move out of London when you have some of your besties moving with you. I’m looking forward to it because, as well as everything else, It's really important to de-stress and be happy and content with what you do.”

Photography: Kate Martin

2 Weeks To A Younger You: Secrets To Living Longer and FeelingFantastic, by Gabriela Peacock, published by Kyle, is on sale now.

