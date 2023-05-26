Blake Lively showcases incredibly taut tummy in tight crop top as she reveals secrets to post-baby body

Blake Lively was spotted on the New Jersey set of her forthcoming movie It Ends With Us, sporting an incredibly taut tummy as she stepped out in a tight blue crop top.

The sighting comes a mere three months after Blake revealed she had welcomed a fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The couple are also proud parents to three daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

Sporting a glamorous transformation, the 35-year-old blonde bombshell turned heads with a voluminous cascade of red waves, a striking departure from her signature blonde look.

© Gotham Blake Lively flashes her taut tummy on set

The Gossip Girl star’s outfit was an ensemble of high-waisted camouflage trousers, paired with a matching jacket, and sturdy boots, lending a touch of edginess to her look.

Further enhancing her stylish aura, the Café Society actress chose a figure-hugging beige tank top, showcasing her toned midriff.

© Gotham Blake welcomed her fourth child just three months ago

Impressively, her fitness secret lies not in a rigorous, carb-free diet or meticulous calorie counting, but in a balanced lifestyle.

Don Saladino, Blake's trusted New York-based fitness coach, swears by the mantra of a balanced lifestyle. Having worked with a roster of A-listers, including Blake's husband Ryan, Sebastian Stan, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Cindy Crawford, Saladino stresses the importance of sufficient sleep, hydration, and regular walks for a healthy physique.

As proof, one of his clients shed nine pounds in three weeks by adding an extra 90 minutes of sleep each night.

© Gotham Blake does not count calories but lives a balanced lifestyle

"'It's a fat-burner, and it's free,'" Saladino shared with E! News, emphasizing the role of seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Blake, in a conversation with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie 'O' Henderson, admitted to maintaining a diet free of soy and gluten.

"I did no gluten and no soy," she revealed. "Once you remove soy, you realize you're eating no processed foods. So that's basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out."

© Getty The actress became a mom for the fourth time

Despite her commitment to avoiding processed foods, Blake embraces a balanced diet composed of proteins, carbs, and vegetables, with occasional treats of sugar, rice, and sushi.

Saladino disclosed the regimen he used to get Blake in shape for "The Shallows" in just two months. The routine involved regular workouts and four small, nutritious meals a day, supervised by a nutritionist.

© Shutterstock Blake Lively looks completely different on set

He explained: "This is not training a fitness competitor or a model. She's got to eat healthy. The way that we did it was the right way, and it wasn't through starving her."

As any parent knows, juggling a demanding acting career and raising four children is no easy task. However, Blake and Ryan have crafted a system that works for them.

Blake and Ryan are a power couple in Hollywood

Ryan divulged the secret behind their strong family unit in a 2019 interview, stating: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us."

Their emphasis on keeping the family together wherever they may be, whether in Spain, Utah, or New York, has made all the difference.

© Getty Blake Lively and daughter James Reynolds

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

