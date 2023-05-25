Mindy Kaling turns heads in tightfitting plaid dress after revealing incredible secrets to weightloss transformation

Mindy Kaling, 43, left fans in awe as she displayed her transformed physique at a breakfast event in Washington D.C. this Wednesday.

The gathering, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, marked the celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month.

The star of The Office chose a vibrant ensemble for the occasion - a plaid boat-neck dress adorned with hot pink buttons and playful fringes at the hem, encapsulating hues of pink, purple, and yellow.

POPULAR: Mindy Kaling hits back at comments on her eating after recent weight loss

Mindy looks completely different after losing 40 pounds

Her ensemble was completed with matching bright pink pumps and her luscious raven hair was neatly parted and straightened.

Mindy shared her excitement on social media saying: "AAPI month is my fave. This year I was honored to visit Washington DC and celebrate at a breakfast generously hosted by Madam Vice President @kamalaharris and the Second Gentleman @douglasemhoff."

She added: "I truly love these two leaders and think they're a great couple in addition to being great citizens. Happy AAPI month everyone!"

© Instagram Mindy's plaid dress highlighted her weightloss

Notably, Mindy recently made headlines after revealing her 40-pound weight loss journey.

The "Mindy Project" star spoke candidly about her newfound commitment to a consistent workout regimen and its positive impact on her confidence.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she admitted to People magazine. "I feel great."

© Instagram Mindy attended a breakfast in Washington

The Ocean's 8 actress shared that her fitness routine includes running, hiking, and weight training, with an ambitious goal of clocking up 20 miles every week.

While appreciating the interest in her body transformation, Mindy noted, "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

© Instagram Mindy made headlines for her weightloss transformation

She further admitted: "It's really a big commitment. It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."

The mother of two, Katherine, five, and Spencer, two, has been evolving her perspective on fitness, striving to let go of societal pressures and focusing on health rather than vanity.

© Instagram Mindy took to the stage in Washington

"I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," she explained.

In a memorable episode from the show's fifth season, Mindy's character Kelly tries out a Beyoncé-inspired diet, swapping meals for a concoction of lemons, cayenne pepper, water, and maple syrup.

Mindy discussed this storyline during a 2011 NPR interview, where she talked about how dieting is often seen as an enjoyable hobby by many American women, including her character Kelly: "We always think of a diet with a big groan," she said. "But I think diets are fun. I think it is an American pastime for a lot of women."

© Andie Mindy recently modeled for a swimsuit campaign

That same year, Mindy published her first book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? In this heartfelt memoir, the author shared her experiences with weight loss and body image, including a homemade diet plan she devised in high school.

This plan involved consuming only half of her regular portions and avoiding desserts. Mindy dropped 30 pounds within two months, but despite this transformation, her high school bully continued to torment her.

© Andie Mindy stuns in blue bikini

She later gained 35 pounds during her freshman year in college but managed to shed the weight by incorporating exercise into her lifestyle.

On top of her impressive transformation, Mindy has recently dived into the world of fashion, launching her own swimwear line in collaboration with Andie Swim.

She took to Instagram to share the news: "I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection(!!) in collaboration with Andie," adding, "I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection. Enjoy!"

© Getty Mindy in 2019

The star quickly received compliments from her many followers, some leaving comments along the lines of: "Mindy we all need to know what your exercise regime is. You look fabulous (well you always looked fab but you are glowing inside and out!)"

Another also said: "This is INCREDIBLE! Picking swimsuits can be a daunting process. Love this collaboration!" with a third adding: "Is there anything Mindy CAN'T do???"

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.