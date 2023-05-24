Sharon Stone, 65, looks incredible in tiny string bikini after revealing secrets to her ageless physique

The Casino actress sent her fans into a frenzy

Sharon Stone, who has been turning heads ever since her memorable performances in movies like Casino and Basic Instinct, sent her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old actress wowed her Instagram followers with an entrancing bikini snapshot from the comfort of her elegant Beverly Hills mansion.

Donning a stunning green, black leopard print bikini by Dolce & Gabbana, the A-lister showcased her enviable and toned physique.

The two-piece ensemble complemented her svelte figure, accentuating her taut midriff and shapely legs, while exuding an air of unrivalled elegance and chic style.

© Instagram Sharon Stone looks incredible in tiny bikini

The image depicts the acclaimed actress standing in her lavish living room, sporting a pair of black sunglasses. Stone manages to gracefully capture both her slim waist and toned tummy in the mirror selfie, a feat that requires some skill.

Her surroundings ooze as much sophistication and style as Stone herself. A vibrant leaf-print sofa, a statue, an array of books neatly arranged on a coffee table, and an armchair embellished with a plush pillow.

The pièce de résistance is a colour photograph of her favourite actress, the legendary Marilyn Monroe, tastefully displayed on her wall. Bandit, her adorable French bulldog, whom she adopted in 2018, also made a cameo appearance.

Sharon goes topless

Sharon captioned her Instagram post with a casual yet poised, "Ready for summer," further garnishing it with sunglasses and red lips emojis.

Sharon flaunts her body in crochet bikini

The golden-haired beauty looked stunning with her short hair styled impeccably, and her lips adorned with a bright red lipstick, reinforcing her status as a timeless beauty icon.

The Hollywood siren, who effortlessly manages to stay in top-notch shape even at 65, has previously revealed her fitness and wellness secrets to WSJ Magazine.

© Photo: Instagram Sharon follows a healthy diet to maintain her physique

She attributes her well-maintained physique to a combination of a healthy diet, rigorous exercise, and plenty of rest. Sharon elaborated on her nourishing breakfast of watermelon with feta cheese, mint, olive oil, salt and pepper, paired with gluten-free sourdough toast and herbal tea.

She is a firm believer in the benefits of regular exercise, encouraging her fans to do squats daily for total body fitness.

© Instagram Sharon is a firm believer of fitness

The actress herself enjoys swimming and engaging in planking contests with her young sons. "If you do squats every day, that really does get your whole body together," the Ratched star recommended.

To promote healing and relaxation, Sharon turns to therapeutic baths filled with Dead Sea salts and arnica.

Sharon poolside

"I sort of use herbs and teas as medicine. If my stomach's upset, I drink lemon and ginger teas and peppermint teas and these kinds of gentle herb things. I'm very gentle with myself and the things that I use," she said.

The author of The Beauty Of Living Twice, places great importance on getting a good night's sleep and the art of lucid dreaming. As for her wardrobe, she believes in comfort and choosing clothing that suits one's body type and personality.

"I don't really like to be uncomfortable, so I'm not one of those people that you're often going to see in a bustier, uncomfortable shoes—gear that's really hard to wear," she shared.

See inside Sharon Stone’s incredible family compound

