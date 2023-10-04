LET'S BE FRANK: How to survive dark days and embrace cosy season

As summer is coming to an end and the winter is creeping in, it can make our days seem so much longer and harder.

The darkness of the day can really impact my mood. If it stays grey all day, I feel much less motivated and more negative. Getting up at 6 am starts to feel like I'm waking up at 3 am and it can feel like bedtime by 5 pm.

It’s the same thing every year, but work and family life has to go on. It’s not all doom and gloom since there are ways to combat the winter blues

Here's how I stay motivated when the dark nights draw in.

1. Celebrate the seasons

Let’s be honest, the weather can’t make up its mind at the moment, right now it's freezing, but the UK is due to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend! But seasons are something to enjoy, not dread.

During my time in The Saturdays, we lived in California for a few months, somewhere I always thought I might end up one day, but I missed the season change.

I love that in the UK we start seeing people in flip-flops the minute the sun comes out, even though it’s still too cold. Or in the winter when the jumpers come out and the pub fire is on for a Sunday roast. Try to treasure those moments instead of dreading them.

2. Get outside

I know it’s almost as annoying as being told to exercise - that’s next, sorry! But being out in the fresh air, even when there is just a hint of light, is better than none.

Even if you’re not up for a walk, a nice spot to drink a hot cup of tea, read a book, listen to a podcast or take in the scenery always helps.

3. Exercise

Easier said than done on those particularly dark, cold days, but those endorphins can’t be underestimated.

You don’t even need to leave the house or get out of your pyjamas to do your exercise if you can't find that extra motivation. I do find getting my workout done and out of the way in the morning before anything else is always best. That way I don’t have it hanging over me for the rest of the day.

4. Embrace the cosy!

Reframe dark evenings and make the early sunsets something to look forward to. Set the mood by lighting the fire or your favourite smelling candle. Pick up a new book or TV series and get comfy on the sofa with a super soft blanket. Or if baths are your thing, do all the above and add in your favourite bath salts.

5. The right clothing

I know it might sound silly, but the perfect autumn outfit can make those dog walks, errands and school runs so much more enjoyable. I love winter clothes! Boots, trousers, knitwear and coats are my fave!

Make sure you have some clothes that you not only enjoy wearing, but that actually keep you warm! There’s nothing more miserable than being freezing cold while picking up the kids or during a wintery walk. FWB Daily has some perfect pieces that will see you through the day... just saying!

6. Don't keep sadness to yourself

I guarantee you that your friends are feeling the impact of winter too and speaking to them about your low mood is not moaning, or unloading your problems onto someone else, it’s just honesty. They might even want to join you on your walks, exercise or be up for a cuppa somewhere.

7. Plan something to look forward to

To me the darker nights mean Strictly, Halloween and Christmas - a few of my favourite things! But if you’re not like me and don’t enjoy the festive season, start planning or saving for your next sunny holiday abroad or in the UK, or why not book in dates with your friends to see you through the more miserable weather?

8. Look after yourself

Snotty noses and sore throats are not the one. Neither is dull, grey skin. Get in the veggies and take your vitamins to stay on top form. Vitamin D, C and B6, iron and zinc are all good to support your immune system. And Perfectil Original will help to give you that glow from the inside out!

