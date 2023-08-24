Frankie Bridge wows in the tiniest bikini for sun-soaked sunbathing session

Frankie Bridge is one of the busiest women in showbiz at the moment. Not only is she starring in 2:22 on the West End in London, but she's still regularly hosting Loose Women and writing her HELLO! column.

Despite her jam-packed schedule, Frankie made sure time to take some time for herself on Wednesday, sharing a selfie of herself basking in the sun in her garden, wearing a tiny black bikini.

Frankie captioned the wow-worthy snap: "Yes England," showing she's clearly thankful for the hot weather we're finally experiencing.

© Instagram Frankie Bridge soaked up the sun in a black bikini

The 34-year-old went bare-faced for her sunbathing session, yet amped up the glamour with a classic red manicure that complemented her dazzling engagement ring which was in shot as Frankie shaded her face for the sun's rays.

In her column for HELLO!, Frankie shared she makes sure to protect her skin before hitting the sun lounger, explaining she uses the 'Ultra Violette Daydream Screen', £38 on her face and the brand's 'Hydrating Lip Sheen with SPF 50' to look after her lips when she's basking.

While she's working on her natural tan, Frankie also makes sure to use self-tan to boost her confidence, revealing she favours 'Bare by Vogue', £16. "I love the smell and the colour is natural, plus you don't have to build it over time," she told HELLO!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Frankie is always glowing

Frankie also shared that she can suffer in the sun sometimes, experiencing painful heat rash, but she luckily has a failsafe remedy.

"I make sure to take an over-the-counter antihistamine and use the 'Institut Esthederm Sun Intolerance Body Spray', £39, every day to prepare my skin and minimise the chances of the annoying, itchy skin rash," she said.

While Frankie looks unreal in her bikini, the former Saturdays star reassured her fans they shouldn't feel pressure to be 'beach body ready.'

"The idea of being 'beach body ready' is so outdated. Don't ruin your excitement by stressing about how you're going to look in your bikini; I promise, no one is looking at you! They're either too busy watching TikTok or they're more concerned with celebrating everyone's individual body," she told us.

