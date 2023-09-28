5 ways to make every day special – and feel instantly happier

Many of us are guilty of assuming we'll be happy when we hit milestones; from buying a house to securing a promotion to getting engaged, but positive psychology consultant Casey Paul explains we don't have to wait to be happy.

"Happiness is not this elusive destination that you will finally 'arrive at' when X, Y, Z happens," Casey says. "So many people see happiness as a place they will get to, imagining it as a future state, achievable only when certain conditions are met."

Casey explains that we can actually make every day happier by making simple tweaks to our daily activities.

Casey Paul is a positive psychology consultant

How to make every day happier

"In my work as a positive psychology consultant, I do an exercise with clients where I ask them to imagine they are living a dream day as the happiest version of themselves and then afterwards share what they imagined.

Casey explains that her clients often name things that are easily achievable, such as spending more time in nature, waking up earlier or seeing friends more. Despite these easy-to-achieve things, Casey says people are still waiting for the perfect time to be happy, rather than making the changes.

She explains that if we start making things we do every day a little bit more magical, we'll automatically live a happier life.

"Instead of waiting to do these things ‘when you’re happy’, if you start doing them now and really embody that version of yourself now then your whole reality will shift quickly," Casey reassures.

"There are things that we do each day in life that may feel like chores, but re-framing them will amp up your happiness. Everyday experiences and ordinary moments can be enriched to elevate your everyday," Casey says.

"In doing this you will cultivate so many more high-vibe positive emotions, which support your health, strengthen relationships, help you be more engaged in tasks and achieve more as a result - all of which are key pillars to live your happiest life."

How to elevate the everyday

"Hacking your way to happiness means you need to check in with yourself to ensure you are making the moments matter and living like you already have all the happiness you desire.

5 ways to elevate your everyday

1. Slow down

Stop rushing through life. Start being proactive with your time and go through your days with more intention and presence, savouring the moments

2. Declutter your space

Clear up your environment, get rid of the clutter and create a beautiful environment at home that inspires you.

3. Make every day a special occasion

Stop waiting for special occasions and celebrations to light the fancy candle, wear your favourite shoes, sip your coffee from a boujee mug, buy the flowers. Make every day a special occasion.

4. Embrace positivity boosters

Add positivity boosters to your everyday activities such as showering, driving, cooking, drinking. You could turn your shower experience into a spa experience by adding essential oils you love, listening to an inspirational podcast on a drive you always do, trying new recipes and creating themed dinner nights ensuring you lay the table properly for a luxury dining experience when you cook. While sipping on your morning coffee, you could tie it in with writing a list of things you’re grateful for.

5. Gamify your life

Make boring tasks more engaging by setting up rewards or challenges for yourself. Turn the mundane into a game to make it more fun.

