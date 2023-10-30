I'm a therapist – this is the one thing I tell all my clients about stress

Stress crops up for many people, and we all have our own ways of coping when it creeps in. But sometimes, it's nice to have a helping hand when it comes to managing stress.

We turned to BACP-accredited therapists for their advice on how to cope with stress. Here's what they tell their clients…

How to manage stress, according to therapists

1. Do a life audit

"When clients mention feeling stressed, I often talk to them about slowing down and doing a little 'life audit' to see where the feelings of stress might be coming from.

"We visit what they are doing for themselves with regards to mental health and wellbeing, focusing on where they are taking time for themselves to recoup energy and gain headspace. This can come in so many forms - from mindfulness and meditation to having a moment for a cup of tea or a bath.

"We’ll discuss their support group outside the counselling room and re-establish who else they can lean on when they feel under any pressure. A reminder that talking and releasing is always important when stress starts building."

Janey Morrissey, BACP accredited integrative psychotherapist and counsellor

"Identifying stressors is vital to managing stress. Use time management techniques, like blocking out dedicated work hours, to regain control over your life. Setting realistic goals helps to stop feeling overwhelmed."

Jenny Warwick, BACP registered counsellor

2. Build a resilience toolkit

"At all times when working with my clients, I try to come back to the idea of a ‘resilience toolkit’ which they can continue to build on.

"We work on this during times of stress, but also when they are feeling calm, so that they feel able to rely on their established coping strategies when periods of stress hit."

Janey Morrissey, BACP accredited integrative psychotherapist and counsellor

3. Identify what stress looks like for you

"Stress can cause many different symptoms and it is important to identify what stress looks like for you.

"Some of the symptoms include physical signs, such as headaches or dizziness, chronic pain, digestive issues, and chest pain or increased heart rate. Stress can also cause mental symptoms, such as a lack of concentration, difficulty making decisions, feeling overwhelmed, worrying and fatigue. Stress can also lead to changes in behaviour such as being irritable, insomnia/disturbance with sleep hygiene, a loss of appetite/over-eating, lower sex drives, avoiding certain places/people, and substance use."

Baljit Kamal, BACP registered psychotherapist and counsellor

4. Build a daily practice

“The first thing I do is ask my clients what they are doing to ;manage their stress.

"We explore what they think contributes most to their stress levels and look at how we can add to their repertoire of coping skills.

"We need to ensure that a holistic approach is in place that will mitigate the build-up of stress in future. Stress impacts on us physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually so it’s beneficial if a daily routine is in place to ease these pressure points. For most clients, we work towards building a daily practice which incorporates physical exercise, emotional management techniques, time to connect with nature, social and communication skills, and relaxation and mindfulness techniques."

Hansa Pankhania, BACP registered member

5. Pause and acknowledge your feelings

“When you find stress creeping into your life, the first step is to pause and acknowledge your feelings. Try to do this without judgment; simply accept this is how you are feeling. Take a moment to breathe deeply, focusing on each inhale and exhale. Step outside when you can; there's nothing like feeling the wind and rain on your face to give you a fresh perspective.

Jenny Warwick, BACP registered counsellor

6. Make small changes

“Stress relief isn’t all bubble baths and meditation (although they do help), it’s the little acts of self-care, like remembering to breathe right down to the belly, rotating the shoulders to relieve the tension, getting fresh air, eating well and making sure you are not dehydrated. They all go some way to help relieve some of that stress tension.

“I say this often, you are the most important person in your life and your needs matter. Make yourself a priority in your own life you’ll be fighting fit ready for whatever life throws at you.”

Nicola Ball, BACP registered cognitive behaviour therapist

