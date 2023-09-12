I had severe burnout – this is what helped me recover

In 2015, after a particularly draining spell of overgiving and overworking, I set foot in Tamraght, Morocco, for a surf and yoga retreat.

It was my first solo escape, and it was a stark contrast to the corporate treadmill I had been racing on.

I traded my fast-paced routine for nourishing my body, mind and soul and being there was an immersion into an entirely different world. I loved it so much that I found myself moving there for 16 months– and it was the best decision I could have made for my wellbeing.

Lauren overhauled her lifestyle while living in Morocco

Shedding the rapid pace of life that was so deeply ingrained in me was challenging. The stillness, the unexpected emptiness of the here and now, with no immediate plans often left me in a flutter.

The recurring thought of, 'What's happening now? No plans for the day? Eek!' was a testament to the stark contrast between my old life and my new surroundings.

RELATED: The mini reset that helps me recover from my fast-paced life

But I soon found that my new home was the ultimate balm to soothe my burnout. The tranquil beach, which was footsteps away, became both my solace and sanctuary. And not having a car meant walking became my default – a simple yet profound way to connect with my surroundings and ground myself in the rhythms of Moroccan life.

This combination of nature's embrace and a slower pace became instrumental in my journey to a calmer me.

Lauren found the nature in Morocco to be healing

Having navigated through the intricate mazes of trauma, depression and health setbacks, I'd always gravitated towards the outdoors for solace. In Morocco, this attraction was magnified. Nature, in its unyielding patience and inherent resilience, became a mirror, reflecting back lessons I needed to learn, the healing I needed to embrace and growth I was yet to experience.

READ: How a 10-day digital detox totally changed my life

I made sure to make time to be in nature every day, indulging in the simple joy of a walk. With the sun casting its gentle warmth on my skin, I would lose myself in the labyrinthine streets, always feeling drawn towards the vast expanses of the beach.

As I stepped onto the sands, the vastness of the seascape before me was mesmerising. The beach became my sanctuary – an expansive space that felt intimately mine.

On countless occasions I would bask in the sun, letting its rays envelop me, or dive into the waters, letting the cool embrace of the sea rejuvenate my spirit. These weren’t just routines; they were daily acts of self-care, moments of pure bliss where I felt deeply connected to the world around me.

Beyond the immediate peace I felt, the consistent communion with nature amplified my wellbeing. My anxieties ebbed, replaced with a grounded calm. The trauma and pain of my past didn’t vanish, but their edges softened, allowing me to navigate them with grace and strength.

Swimming in the sea was pivotal during my time in Morocco and helped me to reset. The sound of waves crashing has a meditative quality, helping to enhance concentration and reduce anxiety.

Lauren found daily sea swims to be incredible for her mental wellbeing

On a biochemical level, the negative ions present in sea air accelerate our ability to absorb oxygen and balance serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter linked to mood and stress. That exhilarating feeling of calm and relaxation when at the beach isn’t just a feeling; it’s a physiological transformation.

Exposure to sunlight increases the brain’s release of a hormone called serotonin. Serotonin is associated with mood elevation and keeping one calm and focused. Without sufficient exposure to sunlight, one’s serotonin levels can dip, leading to an increased risk of major depression. Basking in the sun (with proper protection) can act as an antidote to blues, rejuvenating both the body and mind.

Lauren felt happier than ever when she recovered from burnout

Having returned to the UK, my journey in Morocco still reverberates within me. It reinforced my mission of holistic wellbeing, resulting in the creation of Aleafia, the UK’s first and only certified and sustainable plastic-free wellness centre. Here, I amalgamate the lessons I’ve learnt from nature, offering programmes that encompass mental and physical health, nutrition, and mindfulness.

I believe every person can find their sanctuary in nature. It doesn’t have to be a dramatic move across continents. It can be as simple as dedicating time daily to step outside, breathe deeply and let nature guide the way.

Whether it's a walk in your local park, a weekend in the countryside, or just sitting in your garden – these moments matter. Nature isn't just about the beauty it presents. It's about the reflections it offers us, the peace it promises and the strength it imparts.

Lauren is founder of Lauren Lepley Consulting and Aleafia, the UK’s first & only sustainable and certified plastic free wellness centre in Devon, UK.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub

