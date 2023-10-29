Have you got a winter mindset? Here's how it's impacting your mood

How do you feel about the clocks changing? What does it mean to you to be moving towards winter, with less time to soak up the daylight?

As winter draws in, bringing colder temperatures and less opportunity to feel the sun on your face, many of us experience a dulling down of our mood. We might dread getting out of bed on frosty mornings or feel more sluggish than usual.

Scientists haven’t worked out a firm reason for many of us struggling with the winter months, but there are theories that the lack of sunlight impacts our circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock and this results in an overproduction of melatonin (the sleep hormone), meaning lower energy levels and feeling tired. As well as decreasing serotonin levels, our happy hormone, lowering our mood.

Lauren Baird is a psychotherapist

Why do we feel sad in winter?

1. The winter mindset

We tend to hold negative connotations in our mind of winter and darkness as being bad (think – Jon Snow and 'winter is coming'), and summer and lightness as being good.

Scientists believe that our 'winter mindset,' which is a collection of thoughts, beliefs and expectations that we hold about winter may hold a clue to the impact that winter has on wellbeing.

When we see winter as a threat, and a time that we detest, we hold a negative wintertime mindset. This makes you see winter through a perspective of doom and gloom, meaning you are more likely to fuse with the negatives, which has an impact on your mood.

2. Motivation dwindles in winter

When we feel tired and low in mood, this can impact motivation to do things aligned with our goals and values (e.g. going to the gym or making that seven pm yoga class), we might eat more junk food than usual to boost energy and we might disconnect from friends and family.

Connection, exercise, diet and sleep are the key pillars of positive mental health, and these are all things that can be impacted during the winter.

Waking up when it’s pitch-black outside, is a challenge for me. I want to stay under the warmth of the blankets and dread stepping out into a cold house. Whereas in the summer being woken by natural sunlight, gives me a charge of energy.

How to stay happy in winter

The UK dreads winter, but it's not the case everywhere. Other countries look forward to the winter months and don’t seem to be impacted as much by the long winters and lack of daylight.

In Tromso, Norway, they experience the 'Polar Night' where the sun does not rise from November to January. However, a recent study in Tromso found that there was no link between poor mental health and the lack of daylight.

In the UK, however, many of us do struggle with the change in seasons, and some even go on to develop Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), experiencing symptoms such as low mood, lack of motivation and tiredness.

So, what can we learn from Nordic countries in terms of remaining upbeat during the darker months?

© Shutterstock Do you have a winter mindset?

1. Reframe winter

If we see winter as a time to enjoy and look forward to, we hold a positive wintertime mindset. The positive associations we hold to winter, such as enjoying cosy times by the fire or taking time to watch the snow fall in your garden, let in glimmers of light in an otherwise dark time.

In Nordic countries, they tend to hold a positive winter mindset, they look forward to the wintertime and perhaps this is one of the reasons why they don’t seem to be impacted to the same degree by the winter blues.

You too can practice shifting your mindset, by placing your mind’s spotlight on what brings you pleasure about winter and seeking out these experiences. As opposed to ruminating on the negatives.

© Lauren Baird Lauren Baird shares her advice for having a happier winter

2. Savour the winter experience

Many Nordic countries embrace seasonal rituals: in Denmark they integrate 'hygge' the practice of savouring the small moments, like enjoying a warm cup of tea by the fire or snuggling under a thick, cozy blanket.

Savouring is where we appreciate positive experiences, and this enhances pleasant emotions, as well as boosting our resilience to managing stressful experiences.

When you intentionally savour winter experiences such as connecting with your friends by a bonfire or catching the last of the sunlight on a frosty afternoon, this acts as a mood booster, by amplifying the positives within this experience.

3. Spend time outdoors

In the winter, there can be a strong pull to stay indoors, we might detest the cold weather. However, time outside in nature has a very positive impact on mood. Even just two hours spent a week in nature, has been found to have a positive impact on your mental health.

Try and find a balance between spending cosy, replenishing time hibernating indoors, along with time outdoors, whether it’s light or dark. Just taking in the fresh air or moving your body in ways that feel good can lift your mood.

© Shutterstock Try to revel is cosiness

4. Let the light in

Sunlight is a mood booster, as it impacts levels of serotonin and melatonin. Make time to be outdoors during daylight hours to access some much-needed vitamin D. We know that those depleted in vitamin D are more susceptible to struggling with low mood. You can also take a vitamin D supplement or try a SAD lamp that replicates sunlight (I like Lumie’s Halo lamp).

Find out more about Lauren Baird and visit HELLO!'s Happiness Hub for more inspiration on living a happier life.