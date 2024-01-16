Oprah Winfrey's disgusted reaction to pizza in a bag has fans saying the same thing

At the recent Critics Choice Awards, Oprah Winfrey's reaction to an unconventional meal choice – "pizza in a bag" – has sparked a wave of fan comments, all echoing a similar sentiment.

As servers distributed the miniature flatbread pizzas towards the end of the ceremony, Oprah, known for her mindful eating habits, chose not to partake.

Her action, coupled with a playful remark about not wanting to "mess up my lips," quickly caught the attention of viewers and fans.

Fans were quick to connect Oprah's decision with her well-documented journey with weight management.

Social media buzzed with reactions, with one fan humorously noting, "Oprah said y’all not putting them pounds back on her.”

Another fan added, “#OPRAH! Stay Snatched, Lips #ON!,” applauding her discipline in sticking to her dietary choices. Yet another viewer humorously speculated about Oprah's thoughts during the moment, saying, “Oprah is skinty for a reason. Pizza in a bag is a big ‘naw!'”

Oprah's choice not to indulge in the pizza aligns with her recent admission about using medication "as a tool to manage" her weight.

In a conversation with People, she expressed relief and gratitude for the medical advancements in weight management, emphasizing that it's not a matter of shame but a helpful resource.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

However, according to nutrition expert Danni Duncan, the worry with celebrities like Oprah taking a drug to lose weight is that we continue to promote a quick-fix lifestyle.

"We’ve seen Oprah over the years go on tonnes of restrictive “diets” and she even says it’s exhausting. People give up when it’s too hard or don’t stick to things because they’re not sustainable," she tells HELLO!

"You have to find some discipline, commit to long-term change and stop looking for the next band-aid solution. The reason people yoyo is because of this. Our world has become so obsessed with instant gratification that people don’t want to put in the work.

"It’s a marathon, not a sprint and delayed gratification, and being proud of the journey you’re on, taking small steps every day and then feeling accomplished when you’ve reached those goals is far more monumental and life-changing. It can take 18-254 days to create a habit….for real change to occur mentally, she adds.

"Quick fixes, restrictive diets and weight loss drugs like the one Oprah has just been on, do not promote long-term sustainable health. It’s one thing to lose weight but what has changed mentally about your habits.

“Taking a drug to lose weight may “fix” the current issue - but what happens once the weight is gone. No habits have been changed, the relationship with food is the same - you’re just skinnier. if you don’t change your mindset, re-program your brain to understand nutrition and wellbeing as a whole - nothing changes," Danni advises.

Oprah's weight struggles have been a public narrative for years, with her battles and victories often in the limelight. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she declared, addressing the societal pressures and self-judgment she has endured over her weight.

Oprah's stance took a turn following a panel discussion with weight loss experts. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain," Oprah explained, shedding light on the complexities of weight management.

