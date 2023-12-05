Oprah looks her slimmest yet as she showcases weight loss in latest outing after addressing Ozempic debate

Oprah Winfrey turned heads at the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, looking her slimmest yet in a stunning purple gown.

At 69 years old, Oprah's latest appearance highlighted her significant weight loss journey, a topic she has openly addressed amidst the Ozempic debate.

Dressed in a long-sleeved, glimmering purple gown by Dolce & Gabbana, Oprah exuded elegance and grace. Her ensemble was perfectly complemented with exquisite jewelry from Hamilton Jewelers, showcasing her refined taste and style.

The choice of purple, a nod to her role in 'The Color Purple,' symbolized her connection to her iconic film past and her current involvement in its remake.

© Instagram Oprah looks incredible in purple gown

Oprah's remarkable transformation was evident as she shared a pre-event photo on Instagram, captioning it, "It’s a purple kind of night."

The renowned media mogul’s slimmer figure was a testament to her personal health journey, one she has shared with the public over the years.

© MICHAEL TRAN Oprah Winfrey (L) and US television personality Gayle King attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala

At a New York City panel for Oprah Daily's 'The Life You Want' series, Oprah candidly spoke about her decision not to use Ozempic, a drug used for weight loss.

She delved into the complexities of public perception and her personal challenges with body image, stating, "I've got to do this on my own because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out." Her choice reflects a commitment to natural and self-driven health and wellness.

During the gala, Oprah was honored with The Pillar Award for her contributions to the Academy Museum, signifying her impact on the arts and culture.

© MICHAEL TRAN Oprah looked amazing

This accolade was a recognition of her tireless work and influence in the media and entertainment industry.

Oprah's presence at the event was a powerful statement in the ongoing conversation about body image and societal expectations. She advocated for acceptance and understanding, urging, "Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in?"

Opening up about her own struggles with weight, Oprah shared: "You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."

© Getty Images Oprah is a spokesperson for WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

​​It's no secret that Oprah's weight journey has been in the public eye for decades. As she reflected: "You all have watched me diet and diet and diet."

But for her, weight has always been a complex issue. She remarked that her body often gravitated back to a particular weight, which noticeably changed how people perceived and treated her.

"This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever," she lamented.

