Oprah Winfrey, 69, shares shocking weight loss confession

In a candid admission, Oprah Winfrey shared a shocking confession and has opened up about contemplating using the type 2 diabetes medication, Ozempic, for weight loss.

This startling revelation emerged in a panel discussion themed "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight," spearheaded by the 69-year-old herself under her brand, Oprah Daily.

Highlighting the urgent global concern of obesity that now affects a staggering 2 billion adults, Oprah was accompanied by esteemed professionals in the field: Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, Dr. Melanie Jay, and psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman.

The conversation was further enriched by the insights of Sima Sistani, the CEO of WW (formerly Weight Watchers), a company where Oprah holds significant influence as both a board member and shareholder.

© Getty Images Oprah 'reset' her weight loss journey in 2022

WW has been proactive in addressing this global crisis, recently introducing a telehealth option for novel weight loss treatments.

Diving deep into the topic, Oprah confessed her personal contemplation about using Ozempic.

This medication, approved by the FDA for type 2 diabetes, has gained traction in Hollywood circles as a potential aid for weight loss. At its core, the drug impacts feelings of fullness or satiety in the brain.

© Instagram Oprah is now a member of WW and doesn't deprive herself of sweet treats

But Oprah's admission transcended beyond the medication itself, offering a reflection on societal perspectives about body image and weight loss. She pondered: "Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice.”

The media mogul juxtaposed her discovery of weight loss medications with her recovery journey from a knee surgery.

© Instagram Oprah 'reset' her eating habits in 2022 and is continuing to show off her weight loss

The thought of opting for a 'shortcut', in her view, seemed contrary to her path of self-reliance and determination. In a poignant moment, Oprah shared the scrutiny and shaming she endured, with tabloids criticizing her for allegedly lacking "willpower" in her weight loss quest.

Offering a medical perspective, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford emphasized that obesity isn't about willpower. She pointed out: “It's how our bodies regulate weight, and each of us is different. We're just different, and addressing these differences in our diverse population is pivotal to truly tackling this disease.”

© Getty Images At her heaviest Oprah weighed 237lbs

Oprah has consistently been open about her health challenges and milestones. She recounted her arduous recovery from back-to-back knee surgeries, which became a transformative experience.

During a prior session of her "The Life You Want" class focusing on gratitude, Oprah resonated deeply with a guest's sentiment about cherishing every limb and organ. Reflecting on her recovery,

Oprah shared: "When I came home the first time, I couldn't lift my heel off the bed. I committed then that if I could move again, I'd truly appreciate the gift of mobility."

© Getty Images Oprah is a spokesperson for WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

True to her word, Oprah embraced an active lifestyle post-recovery, with hiking becoming a therapeutic exercise. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more," she elaborated, emphasizing the deepened appreciation she developed for her body.

Oprah – who at her heaviest weighed 237lbs – is an ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and once again turned to the points-based weight loss program that previously helped her lose over 40lbs.

"Time for a reset. I'm clearing out my fridge," she said on Instagram early last year before promoting the benefits of WW. "It brings you back to center. It helps me stay on track," she added.