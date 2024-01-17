Is stress making your menopause worse? An expert explains

When I sat down to chat with personal trainer Monique Eastwood, she was fresh from a session with a Hollywood A-lister. After our meeting, she had another client booked in. Such is life during awards season, when your clients all want to feel their best on the red carpet.

Despite her hectic schedule, Monique was a ball of energy when we met – but she explained her high-octane attitude spelled trouble for her when she went through menopause. "Some women just breeze through menopause, and they don't understand all the fuss around it, while some women have a very severe journey.

"Mine was a big journey because I had high cortisol and high energy," Monique shared, explaining that if you are a high-stress person, you're likely to have a rougher ride when it comes to menopause.

Monique Eastwood shares her menopause experience

"If you've got high-stress levels, your menopause can be a lot worse because you already got that raised cortisol which shuts down your oestrogen – which is declining already.

Monique's friends were key when it came to getting through menopause, calming her down and helping her reframe her thinking.

"Our mothers didn't really talk about menopause, so we didn't have any idea of what to expect, which is why open female friendships are so important at this stage in life," she says.

"You get very strong female friends because I think girls know themselves by their mid-fifties. You need those kinds of girlfriends who are very strong with their opinions.

Some girlfriends are going through the same thing, so it's good to compare notes.

"You've got to respect that other person's views and realise that maybe their journey is going to be a different one."

Monique's friends supported her in menopause

On how her friends helped her in menopause, Monique explains: "I'm such a disciplined girl, so I tend to go for the girls that chill me out. The ones who tell me to let go a little bit, to stop being so serious about it all.

"They inspired me to go with the flow a little bit more, because otherwise I can get so wrapped up in living in the way that's right for my body, rather than enjoying life.

On top of the advice of friends, Monique used HRT to manage her symptoms, despite initially feeling hesitant to try it. "Within 10 days my hot flushes stopped, and emotionally, I was able to cope again with my demanding job."

Monique also made lifestyle changes to manage menopause too, including amending her intense exercise regime.

Monique Eastwood changed her exercise routine in menopause

Exercise in menopause

"I cannot do three crazy HIIT sessions a week at this stage," she say. "I lowered my HIIT sessions and put more strength and technique sessions in place. I realised what my body needed, and was a little bit more mindful to add yoga in.

"At this age, you really have to listen to your body and understand you are on a different journey. It doesn't mean you can't do the things you want to do, but you've really got to moderate it and understand that you can't overload your system."

You may have heard the benefit of weight training in menopause, but this is something Monique advises approaching with caution – especially if you've never been into weightlifting before.

Weight training in menopause

"I'm really worried that suddenly older women are being told to lift weights without any idea of how to move their bodies," Monique begins.

"If you've never lifted weights, you need to understand how to move your body first and you need to know where your alignment is. Start low with your weight, learn to lift your body weight and then you can start to progress with lifting a heavier weight."

Menopause isn't all about weight training though, as Monique adds: "Cardiovascular training is also hugely important, as is balance and multidirectional movement is great for your pelvic floor."

Preparation is key

"Women are fragile at this age. We're losing a bit of control with our hormones changing, but if we can arm our 40-year-olds and 30-year-olds with knowledge about what's happening in a positive way, I think we can make positive changes.

"Don't panic about going into menopause, but get yourself into a healthy lifestyle prior to it. You've got the tools to know how to deal with it."

Find out more about Monique Eastwood's work here.