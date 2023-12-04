I'm a menopause wellness coach and this is what helped me through menopause

Like so many women, my early journey into perimenopause was misdiagnosed and for a long time and I suffered with a lengthy list of painful symptoms.

I was not feeling like myself. I had severe abdominal swelling, I constantly felt like I had a UTI, I was tired, my sleep was disrupted and I was struggling with headaches and dizzy spells.

I'd always had a very active life; running my own company Simone Thomas Wellness, taking care of my two sons, exercising three or four times a week, eating correctly and going out with my dearest friends.

Simone struggled with her menopause diagnosis

Still, everything suddenly changed. Those symptoms and pain were taking everything I loved from me and I couldn't do anything about it.

Doctors told me I was suffering from a range of conditions from ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease due to issues with my stomach or that my endometriosis had grown since my last removal procedure.

But the long list of symptoms started to add up. I thought I was too young to be suffering from perimenopause but blood tests showed I was having issues due to low hormone production.

I was prescribed HRT - which includes capsules, creams, patches and tablets. Once I was on HRT, I finally felt like I had my life back in place and I am now feeling the best I have in years.

Spurred on by my experience, I became an accredited Menopause Wellness Coach. My passion for health, particularly in the context of menopause, is deeply rooted in empowering women and men through one of life's significant transitions.

I want to transform the way women perceive and navigate menopause and help their partners too. We no longer need to be scared to talk about menopause and I want people to feel comfortable discussing everything that comes with the transition, from vaginal bleeding to that constant feeling of UTI.

© Steve Kraitt Simone Thomas found ways to manage her menopause symptoms

Menopause is not just a physical transition, but a profound journey encompassing various facets of wellbeing, and I guide women on the impact of practices such as nutrition, homeopathy, Pilates, cold water swimming, acupuncture and aromatherapy in bolstering menopause wellness.

Many 40- to 50-year-old people are a bit afraid of the words menopause and perimenopause, but what life has taught me is that we don't need to be concerned about it.

All we need to do is to find the best treatment for ourselves and keep investing in our health, lifestyle and wellbeing.

After all, we want to live our best life every day, right?

© Steve Kraitt Simone takes supplements to ease her menopause symptoms

My menopause must-haves

For pelvic floor issues: Vaginal rejuvenation treatment

This was amazing for my pelvic floors and OMG the sex and orgasms are insane. It pumps the labia majora, tightens the vaginal canal and helps prevent vaginal prolapse. It also improves urinary control.

For vaginal dryness: IntraFresh BioCare Vaginal Pessaries

These are a great go-to if you're suffering with vaginal dryness.

For healthy hair: Simone Thomas Wellness Ginkgo Biloba B+

Incorporating Ginkgo Biloba B+ into your daily routine, alongside a balanced diet, can be a holistic approach to supporting healthy hair regrowth, reducing inflammation and improving overall well-being. These supplements helped restore my hair to its former glory.

For mood-boosting: Magnesium and Espom baths

When dissolved in warm water, Epsom salt is absorbed through the skin and replenishes the level of magnesium in the body. Magnesium helps to produce serotonin, a mood-elevating chemical within the brain that creates a feeling of calm and relaxation.

For menopause symptoms: Pause The Meno protein powder

This vegan protein powder goes beyond just a delightful chocolate flavour – it's a powerhouse that addresses and alleviates the symptoms associated with this transitional phase in a woman's life.

