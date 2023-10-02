Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I struggled with perimenopause for 2 years – here's what helped

Wellness expert Simone Thomas, 43, shared the way she makes me-time amid her busy life - and how it helped with her menopause symptoms

Melanie MacleodWellness Editor
Simone Thomas is an expert when it comes to health and wellness, founding an award-winning supplement brand, but despite her extensive expertise. she found herself struggling with perimenopausal symptoms for two years.

Here the 43-year-old shares how she transformed her life, which led her to create Pause The Meno, a vegan chocolate protein powder for those going through perimenopause and menopause.

"I struggled with perimenopausal symptoms for two years before I was put on HRT which transformed my life," Simone shares. "My own experiences led me to research and launch the first protein powder for menopausal and perimenopausal women.

"I also discovered how important exercise is during perimenopause and beyond - for both my mental and physical health. I work with a personal trainer who specialises in menopause personal training. He understands the changes that go on in womens bodies, plus his wife is going through perimenopause and we talk about the menopause every time we train.

Exercise is my me-time

"I have a lot on my plate, running my own business as well as being a single mother to my two sons. Ashton, seven, who has type 1 diabetes, and six-year-old William, so I cherish my ring-fenced me-time, which is when I work out. After I drop my sons off at school, I go straight to my trainer James studio near my house in Dorset.

"Ive got a lot of work and personal things coming at me and being on my own with my boys and juggling Ashtons care, I cherish my weekly routine of seeing a trainer. It is the time I make for myself.

"When Im not seeing my trainer, I go to the gym or go for a long walk or cycle on the beach next to where I live. I have quite a stressful life, so having that time out and banter and fun and hard work with James is very important to me.

"If I dont exercise, all I do all day is sit in front of my computer, writing and doing video calls or driving. Working out makes me feel good. I want to keep on top of my body long-term. It makes me feel so much better.

"Its hard running a house on your own, looking after two kids both of whom have medical issues, all their sports clubs and running a business. Some nights I only get about three hours of sleep. Its so easy to lose track of looking after yourself, lose your mojo and your sexiness!

"Im working out for me. Im not doing it for anyone else. It gives me a massive buzz because Im in a good routine with it.

"I love the whole environment of the gym sessions. Its like counselling. If someone has frustrated me, it comes out during my workout. It feels like a relief

"We have a weighing-in session every Monday. Im not doing it to lose weight, but we can see how much more toned I am.

"A lot of us going through menopause see depleted testosterone. Its hard to tone up and transform the body naturally, particularly middleweight, so in my sessions we do a lot of weighted lunges, full body pull-ups and deadlifts.

"Weight training has given me so much more confidence and I feel so good when Ive finished a training session. Its the only time I really switch off and I come away thinking I have experienced a release.

"Working out makes me feel like Im a better mum as Ive had time to myself without feeling selfish.

Simone Thomas is the founder and CEO of multi-award-winning Simone Thomas Wellness and is a respected authority in the world of health and wellness.

