I struggled with perimenopause for 2 years – here's what helped

Simone Thomas is an expert when it comes to health and wellness, founding an award-winning supplement brand, but despite her extensive expertise. she found herself struggling with perimenopausal symptoms for two years.

Here the 43-year-old shares how she transformed her life, which led her to create Pause The Meno, a vegan chocolate protein powder for those going through perimenopause and menopause.

"I struggled with perimenopausal symptoms for two years before I was put on HRT which transformed my life," Simone shares. "My own experiences led me to research and launch the first protein powder for menopausal and perimenopausal women.

© Steve Kraitt Simone struggled with perimenopause symptoms

"I also discovered how important exercise is during perimenopause and beyond - for both my mental and physical health. I work with a personal trainer who specialises in menopause personal training. He understands the changes that go on in women’s bodies, plus his wife is going through perimenopause and we talk about the menopause every time we train.

Exercise is my me-time

"I have a lot on my plate, running my own business as well as being a single mother to my two sons. Ashton, seven, who has type 1 diabetes, and six-year-old William, so I cherish my ring-fenced me-time, which is when I work out. After I drop my sons off at school, I go straight to my trainer James’ studio near my house in Dorset.

"I’ve got a lot of work and personal things coming at me and being on my own with my boys and juggling Ashton’s care, I cherish my weekly routine of seeing a trainer. It is the time I make for myself.

"When I’m not seeing my trainer, I go to the gym or go for a long walk or cycle on the beach next to where I live. I have quite a stressful life, so having that time out and banter and fun and hard work with James is very important to me.

READ: How to work out during menopause according to a PT

"If I don’t exercise, all I do all day is sit in front of my computer, writing and doing video calls or driving. Working out makes me feel good. I want to keep on top of my body long-term. It makes me feel so much better.

"It’s hard running a house on your own, looking after two kids both of whom have medical issues, all their sports clubs and running a business. Some nights I only get about three hours of sleep. It’s so easy to lose track of looking after yourself, lose your mojo and your sexiness!

© Steve Kraitt Simone Thomas loves to workout for her wellness

"I’m working out for me. I’m not doing it for anyone else. It gives me a massive buzz because I’m in a good routine with it.

"I love the whole environment of the gym sessions. It’s like counselling. If someone has frustrated me, it comes out during my workout. It feels like a relief

"We have a weighing-in session every Monday. I’m not doing it to lose weight, but we can see how much more toned I am.

"A lot of us going through menopause see depleted testosterone. It’s hard to tone up and transform the body naturally, particularly middleweight, so in my sessions we do a lot of weighted lunges, full body pull-ups and deadlifts.

"Weight training has given me so much more confidence and I feel so good when I’ve finished a training session. It’s the only time I really switch off and I come away thinking I have experienced a release.

"Working out makes me feel like I’m a better mum as I’ve had time to myself without feeling selfish.

Simone Thomas is the founder and CEO of multi-award-winning Simone Thomas Wellness and is a respected authority in the world of health and wellness.